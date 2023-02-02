Pathaan: Sanjay Dutt reacts to Shah Rukh Khan film's success, says it is a 'reason to celebrate'

Pathaan-Sanjay Dutt/File photos

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the leading roles, the YRF production Pathaan has become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films in history within just a week of its release as it has collected more than Rs 650 crore gross at the worldwide box office, out of which it has earned Rs 400 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Sanjay Dutt, who starred in YRF's two box office failures last year namely Shamshera and Samrat Prithviraj, took to his Twitter account on Thursday, February 2, and celebrated the film's success as he wrote, "The success of #Pathaan is a reason to celebrate, bringing audiences back to the theatres. A big round of applause to #AdityaChopra, #SiddharthAnand, @iamsrk, @TheJohnAbraham, @deepikapadukone and the entire team for their efforts and success."

Audiences have been thronging to theatres to watch Shah Rukh Khan back on the big screen after more than four years since his last release as a leading hero was Aanand L. Rai's romantic drama Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. There have been various clips that have gone viral in which fans can be seen dancing to Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan in the theatres.

Pathaan is the fourth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Hrithik Roshan's War (2019). The first two films were directed by Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar respectively, while the third film was helmed by Siddharth Anand, who also directed Pathaan.

The next film in the YRF Spy Universe is Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 slated to release on Diwali 2023. As Salman Khan reprised his role as Tiger in the Siddharth Anand actioner, Shah Rukh will be seen in his Pathaan avatar in the third installment of the Tiger franchise.



