'What if Jim is not dead?': Siddharth Anand says John Abraham's Pathaan character could return to YRF Spy Universe

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is headlined by Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role whereas Deepika Padukone plays an ISI agent named Rubina Mohsin aka Rubai, and John Abraham plays the main antagonist Jim. John's role is being loved by the audience and even SRK said that Jim is the backbone of Pathaan at the film's success meet in Mumbai on Monday.

In a recent interview, Siddharth Anand talked about John's character and said that his character could very well be alive and return to the YRF Spy Universe. He also opened up on the possibilities of Jim's prequel film with Hrithik Roshan, who played Kabir in War. It was revealed in Pathaan that Jim and Kabir were partners before the former went rogue.

Talking to Pinkvilla, the filmmaker said, "I feel, Jim’s character does warrant a prequel. It’s a universe and you can do anything with the characters – it’s a playground. You can have a prequel to Jim.. oh wait, what if Jim is not dead? What if there’s a harness that pulls a parachute?"

Since the film starred Salman Khan reprising his titular role from his Tiger films in an action-packed sequence, there were also rumours that Hrithik will also make a cameo appearance as Kabir in Pathaan. Speaking about why it didn't happen in the film, Anand added, "Obviously, there was a thought back then, but since we just started amalgamating this universe, it’s too early to bring everyone together. There should be a little thirst for getting this combination, but of course, this crossover will happen."

Pathaan is the fourth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and War (2019). The next film in this series is Tiger 3, slated to release on Diwali 2023. It features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as the two spies Tiger and Zoya with Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist.



