Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

'What if Jim is not dead?': Siddharth Anand says John Abraham's Pathaan character could return to YRF Spy Universe

Siddharth Anand also shared that John Abraham's character Jim warrants a prequel in the YRF Spy Universe.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 06:11 PM IST

'What if Jim is not dead?': Siddharth Anand says John Abraham's Pathaan character could return to YRF Spy Universe
John Abraham as Jim in Pathaan/File photo

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is headlined by Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role whereas Deepika Padukone plays an ISI agent named Rubina Mohsin aka Rubai, and John Abraham plays the main antagonist Jim. John's role is being loved by the audience and even SRK said that Jim is the backbone of Pathaan at the film's success meet in Mumbai on Monday.

In a recent interview, Siddharth Anand talked about John's character and said that his character could very well be alive and return to the YRF Spy Universe. He also opened up on the possibilities of Jim's prequel film with Hrithik Roshan, who played Kabir in War. It was revealed in Pathaan that Jim and Kabir were partners before the former went rogue.

Talking to Pinkvilla, the filmmaker said, "I feel, Jim’s character does warrant a prequel. It’s a universe and you can do anything with the characters – it’s a playground. You can have a prequel to Jim.. oh wait, what if Jim is not dead? What if there’s a harness that pulls a parachute?"

Since the film starred Salman Khan reprising his titular role from his Tiger films in an action-packed sequence, there were also rumours that Hrithik will also make a cameo appearance as Kabir in Pathaan. Speaking about why it didn't happen in the film, Anand added, "Obviously, there was a thought back then, but since we just started amalgamating this universe, it’s too early to bring everyone together. There should be a little thirst for getting this combination, but of course, this crossover will happen."

Pathaan is the fourth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and War (2019). The next film in this series is Tiger 3, slated to release on Diwali 2023. It features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as the two spies Tiger and Zoya with Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist.

READ | Pathaan box office collection day 7: Shah Rukh Khan film creates Bollywood opening week history, mints Rs 634 crore worldwide

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Post Office Saving Schemes: PPF, NSC, SCSS, Sukanya Samriddhi, check new interest rates, benefits
Yearender 2022: Lata Mangeshkar, Sidhu Moose Wala, Raju Srivastava, Deepesh Bhan, artists who passed away
Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar net worth, business empire, lavish house, fee per episode; all you need to know
From Esha Gupta to Elli Avram, gorgeous ladies Hardik Pandya dated before marrying Natasha Stankovic
State Bank of India to deliver money to your home: Step-by-step guide
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Union Budget 2023: Netizens start meme fest after FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces new income tax slabs
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.