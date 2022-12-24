Pathaan: Honey Singh opens up on Besharam Rang controversy, says 'freedom was much more earlier'

Honey Singh/Instagram

Yo Yo Honey Singh says that people nowadays have grown way too sensitive to things in response to the recent controversy over the song Besharam Rang. Besharam Rang, the first official track from the Shah Rukh Khan film Pathaan, has drawn criticism ever since it was released for featuring Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini. Many politicians have condemned the song as offensive, and the internet has even suggested that the costumes worn by the two major performers may have a political or social undertone.

“Freedom was much more earlier. People may have been less educated but they were far more sensible. They were intellectually wiser and would take things as entertainment. They wouldn’t take anything to heart... Rahman sir had a song, ‘Rukmani Rukmani shaadi ke baad kya kya hua’ (What happened after marriage, Rukmani?)… People accepted it. I grew up listening to it, but when I made such lyrics, people started protesting. Now it’s even worse, people have become way too sensitive. I can’t fathom why. It’s just entertainment,” he told PTI.

He added, “People were so intelligent at that time. They understood shayari and never saw it as something dirty. Nowadays, if someone makes songs like ‘Choli ke peeche kya hai’, people will sit on their head and ask, ‘What’s happening?’”

Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone both star in Besharam Rang. Deepika appears in a variety of outfits in the beach party song, but one bikini in particular has caught the protesters' attention since they claim it is saffron and thus violates their religious beliefs. Even while Shah Rukh did recently deliver a cryptic message about hostility on social media, the film's team hasn't directly addressed it.

Since that time, the Twitter hashtag "Boycott Pathaan" has gained popularity. The movie Pathaan is scheduled to hit theatres on January 25, 2023.