Pathaan song Besharam Rang: Prithviraj Sukumaran reacts to saffron bikini row, says 'it makes me sad...'

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, Besharam Rang has been mired in controversies since its release.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 09:08 PM IST

Besharam Rang-Prithviraj Sukumaran/File photos

Besharam Rang, the first song from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan has been in controversies since its release. Several BJP politicians objected to the 'saffron bikini' worn by Deepika in the track and even raised eyebrows over the sizzling chemistry shared by the two leading actors.

After several celebrities such as Ratna Pathak Shah, Swara Bhasker, and Somy Ali slammed the ministers for their unreasonable arguments, the Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran is the latest to react to the whole controversy as he showed his support towards Siddharth Anand directed actioner.

"It is unfortunate. As an artist, it makes me sad to see a work of art come under such kind of criticism", Prithviraj said speaking at the press conference of his recently released action thriller Kaapa, his second film with the filmmaker Shaji Kailas this year after the masala entertainer Kaduva in July.

This isn't the first time that Prithviraj has extended his support towards Pathaan as recently, he said at the Film Companion's Roundtable Discussion that the upcoming film could turn the tide in Bollywood's favour after this year's lackluster performance of Hindi films at the box office.

"There have been times not too long ago when we’ve set down the table & thought, ‘How are they doing it? How is Hindi cinema cracking this? How are they able to open up such huge overseas markets?’ And that was not too long ago. I am not talking about the medieval ages. So, this I truly believe is a phase. There will be one big hit, maybe it’s Pathaan. It could just be one big film followed by another big film and the whole narrative will change", the Ayyappanum Koshiyum actor stated.

