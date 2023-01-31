Pathaan box office day 6 prediction: Shah Rukh Khan film passes the Monday test, soars past Rs 300 crore

John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan broke virtually all box office records in its five-day extended opening weekend, earning over Rs 542 crore worldwide and Rs 280 crore in India alone. Its Monday earnings are crucial as how well the film holds will determine its lifetime haul. Early estimates show Pathaan has passed the crucial Monday test, holding really well and avoiding a large dip in collections.

As per Sacnilk, Pathaan is expected to have earned Rs 23 crore nett on Monday in India alone. Although it is a 63% drop but given that Sunday was a record-breaking Rs 60-crore day, it is a very good hold. Most Hindi films have not been able to manage Rs 20-crore days on opening days post-pandemic so to earn that much on the first Monday is an encouraging sign.

If the numbers are accurate, Pathaan will cross Rs 300 crore net in India with this, becoming the fastest Hindi film to do so, beating Baahubali 2 and KGF Chapter 2’s joint record by two full days. Pathaan is also expected to inch closer to Rs 600 crore gross globally after international numbers come in. This would also make it the highest-earning film in the YRF Spy Universe, overtaking Ek Tha Tiger’s Rs 565 crore haul.

Pathaan is comfortably the highest-grossing film of the careers of its principal cast – Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, as well as the director Siddharth Anand. It will enter the top 5 highest-grossing Hindi films sometime this week and but is unlikely to go past that.

Made on a budget of Rs 250 crore, Pathaan has already turned profit and is likely to end up as an all-time blockbuster, the likes of which Hindi cinema has not seen in over half a decade now.