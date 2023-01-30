Pathaan box office collection day 5: Shah Rukh Khan film crosses Rs 500 crore, among top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan registered its second best day so far in terms of earning on Sunday. Pathaan earned Rs 60.75 crore net in India and over Rs 100 crore gross worldwide. This is the film’s fourth Rs 100-crore day, taking its worldwide gross over Rs 500 crore in just opening extended weekend. With this, the film has also entered the top-10 highest-grossing Hindi films of all time without even finishing its first week.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday afternoon that Pathaan netted Rs 58.50 crore in Hindi and Rs 2.25 crore in the dubbed versions on Sunday for a Rs 60-crore-plus day, its second so far. No other Hindi film has ever managed to breach the mark even once. Trade insiders say the film has grossed over $6 million overseas, taking its worldwide gross for the day comfortably past Rs 100 crore. As per Adarsh, the film has earned Rs 542 crore in worldwide gross.

The film had already become the highest-grossing film of Shah Rukh Khan’s career on Saturday, having surpassed Chennai Express and Happy New Year. On Sunday, it surpassed War (Rs 475 crore). On Monday, it will surpass Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 565 crore) to become the highest-grossing YRF Spy Universe film as well.

Pathaan is now the third-highest-grossing Indian film post-pandemic, behind only KGF Chapter 2 and RRR. It has overtaken the collections of Vikram and Ponniyin Selvan: I.

Pathaan, which released in theatres on Wednesday, is Shah Rukh’s first film in a lead role in over four years. The film began with a record opening, breaking all marks set by previous Bollywood films. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. Pathaan, which is part of the YRF Spy Universe, also features a cameo from Salman Khan, who reprises his role from the Tiger films.