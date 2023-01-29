Pathaan box office day 4 prediction: Shah Rukh Khan film sees huge jump, should cross Rs 400 crore worldwide

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan

Pathaan has registered yet another strong day at the box office on Saturday. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer saw its first dip on Friday after two bumper opening days but recovered well on day four. While final box office figures have not arrived yet, the action thriller is expected to sail past the Rs 400 crore mark at the global box office easily.

Till Friday, Pathaan had earned Rs 166 crore net in India and Rs 316 crore gross worldwide. On Saturday, early estimates put its India net earning at Rs 55 crore, which will take its domestic total past Rs 220 crore. Similarly, trade experts predict the film will earn more than $6 million (Rs 49 crore) overseas, which means its worldwide total can go past Rs 420 crore, and may end up being much higher in the end.

Pathaan, which released in theatres on Wednesday, is Shah Rukh’s first film in a lead role in over four years. The film began with a record opening, breaking all marks set by previous Bollywood films. Having grossed over Rs 300 crore in two days, it broke the opening weekend records for Bollywood films with a day to spare.

Interestingly, the film has already broken the record for the highest five-day extended weekend haul by a Hindi film with a day to spare. The previous record stood at Rs 328 crore, achieved in 2016 by Sultan. Pathaan is now a hundred crore clear of that mark with Sunday’s figures yet to be added to its total. It is safe to say the film is eyeing several other records like the highest net collection by a Hindi film in India as well as several non-China overseas records.

The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. Pathaan, which is part of the YRF Spy Universe, also features a cameo from Salman Khan, who reprises his role from the Tiger films.