Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Pathaan box office day 4 prediction: Shah Rukh Khan film sees huge jump, should cross Rs 400 crore worldwide

Pathaan box office prediction: Early estimates say Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller will coast past Rs 200 crore in India on Saturday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 06:41 AM IST

Pathaan box office day 4 prediction: Shah Rukh Khan film sees huge jump, should cross Rs 400 crore worldwide
Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan

Pathaan has registered yet another strong day at the box office on Saturday. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer saw its first dip on Friday after two bumper opening days but recovered well on day four. While final box office figures have not arrived yet, the action thriller is expected to sail past the Rs 400 crore mark at the global box office easily.

Till Friday, Pathaan had earned Rs 166 crore net in India and Rs 316 crore gross worldwide. On Saturday, early estimates put its India net earning at Rs 55 crore, which will take its domestic total past Rs 220 crore. Similarly, trade experts predict the film will earn more than $6 million (Rs 49 crore) overseas, which means its worldwide total can go past Rs 420 crore, and may end up being much higher in the end.

Pathaan, which released in theatres on Wednesday, is Shah Rukh’s first film in a lead role in over four years. The film began with a record opening, breaking all marks set by previous Bollywood films. Having grossed over Rs 300 crore in two days, it broke the opening weekend records for Bollywood films with a day to spare.

Interestingly, the film has already broken the record for the highest five-day extended weekend haul by a Hindi film with a day to spare. The previous record stood at Rs 328 crore, achieved in 2016 by Sultan. Pathaan is now a hundred crore clear of that mark with Sunday’s figures yet to be added to its total. It is safe to say the film is eyeing several other records like the highest net collection by a Hindi film in India as well as several non-China overseas records.

The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. Pathaan, which is part of the YRF Spy Universe, also features a cameo from Salman Khan, who reprises his role from the Tiger films.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside Ananya Panday, Zoya Akhtar, and Navya Nanda's New Year vacation in Phuket. See pics
Cholesterol key reason for heart diseases: Know the causes and how to control it
From Chakrata to Auli, it's snowing all over in Dehradun, see PICS
Yearender 2022: Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan, actors who gave brilliant performances portraying real-life characters
Happy New Year 2023: India welcomes new year with colorful celebrations | In Pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 589 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.