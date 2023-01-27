Search icon
Pathaan actor Rachel Ann Mullins opens up about working with Shah Rukh Khan, says 'didn't know who he was until..'

Rachel said she knew nothing about the scale of Pathaan and guessed it after she got to know that Deepika Padukone was a part of the film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 12:59 PM IST

Pathaan actor Rachel Ann Mullins opens up about working with Shah Rukh Khan, says 'didn't know who he was until..'
Photo via Instagram

Hollywood actor and model Rachel Ann Mullins made her crackling Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan. However, in a recent interview, Rachel revealed that she did not know who Shah Rukh Khan was before working in Pathaan. 

Rachel is a Hollywood actress and has featured in shows like Happy Endings and The League. Her filmography includes Neighbours and The Entourage Movie. 

In Pathaan, Rachel plays the role of a Russian spy named Alice.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Speaking about Shah Rukh Khan, Rachel said, "I'm going to catch some ire for this but I didn't know who he was until we worked together. One of the assistant directors explained that he was a big deal. We had a nice day together and it turns out we share the same birthday." 

Rachel also said that she knew nothing about the scale of Pathaan and guessed it after she got to know that Deepika Padukone was a part of the film.

"I knew nothing about Pathaan when I booked it. Not even the title, but when I saw Deepika Padukone's name on wardrobe trunks while I was shooting at the Yash Raj studio in Mumbai. I knew that this film was going to be very big. She's so incredibly gorgeous."

For the unversed, Rachel has studied fashion merchandising at McKinnely. She started her modelling journey at the age of 12. Before appearing in Pathaan, Rachel was part of the Season 2 of I’m Dying Up Here, and the Indian web series Chutzpah which premiered on SonyLIV. Next, she has Empire Queen lined up for release.

