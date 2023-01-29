Pathaan director Siddharth Anand not collaborating with Mulk producer Deepak Mukut

Siddharth Anand/YRF YouTube screengrab

Siddharth Anand is the man of the moment as his latest directorial Pathaan has already earned over Rs 300 crore gross worldwide in three days of its theatrical release since January 25. The Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone-starrer is on course to become one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema.

After the super success of Pathaan, it was reported that the filmmaker has signed an untitled film with the producer Deepak Mukut, who has bankrolled films like Mulk, Dhaakad, and Thank God. However, these reports are false and Anand is not collaborating with Mukut, as per latest sources.

A trade source says, “Siddharth Anand’s next is Fighter, a film that he is also producing under his banner Marflix. He is one of the biggest directors in the country and the biggest in terms of opening numbers. He will announce his next lineup of films in due course of time but he is definitely not collaborating with Mulk producer Deepak Mukut."

Talking about Fighter, the aerial actioner pairs Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone for the first time on the big screen. Apart from them, the film also stars Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. The Siddharth Anand directorial is slated to release in cinemas on January 25, 2024. The first schedule was shot in November last year at the Tezpur Air Force Base in Assam.

Fighter was earlier scheduled to release on September 28 next year and was set to clash with Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's pan-India actioner Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel who has helmed the two KGF blockbusters. On October 28, the new release date was announced as a day ahead of India's 75th Republic Day.



