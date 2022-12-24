Pathaan: Asha Parekh slams boycott calls over saffron bikini in Besharam Rang, says 'humara dimaag ab band ho raha hai'

Pathaan-Asha Parekh/File photos

Since the release of the first track from Pathaan titled Besharam Rang, there have been calls to boycott Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's film. Multiple BJP politicians have raised objections to the orange bikini worn by Deepika in the track composed by Vishal Sheykhar and sung by Caralisa Monteiro and Shilpa Rao.

Now, veteran actress Asha Parekh has slammed these boycott calls and defended the Hindi film industry in her recent interview. She stated that Hindi films are anyways not working commercially and then, these silly reasons for boycotting films will further harm the industry.

Speaking to Aaj Tak, Asha said, "Yeh bahut galat hai, film toh film hai. Jiska mool, maksad entertainment hai. Ab kisi actress ne, orange pehen liya, ya naam kuch aisa ho gaya toh usse ban kar rahe hai? Yeh nahi achha lagta hai (This is very wrong, a film is a film. Which is mostly about entertainment. If an actress wears orange, or the name is different, you start banning it? It doesn't look good)."

The actress further continued, "Bikini per bawaal nahi tha, yahan toh orange rang ki bikini ko lehkar sawaal uth rahe hai. Mujhe lagta hai ki hamara dimaag ab band ho raha hai. Hum bahut hi chhoti soch ke hote ja rahe hai, jo galat hai. Bollywood hamesha ke liye soft target raha hai (It was not an uproar on the bikin, it was the orange colour of the bikini that was being questioned. I think that our brain is shutting down now. We are becoming too close-minded, which is wrong. Bollywood is always a soft target)."



Coming to Pathaan, the Siddharth Anand actioner also stars John Abraham in the leading role. The adrenaline-pumping, visually extravagant film presents Shah Rukh Khan as a gun-toting spy with a license to kill. Salman Khan will also be seen in a crucial cameo as the spy agent Tiger paving the way forward for the YRF spy universe.