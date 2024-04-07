Parineeti Chopra walked out of this film for Amar Singh Chamkila, it became blockbuster earning over Rs 900 crore

Twitter
Parineeti Chopra rejected Animal to work with Diljit Dosanjh and Imtiaz Ali in Amar Singh Chamkila. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer became blockbuster and grossed Rs 900 crore worldwide.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 07, 2024, 10:30 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Parineeti Chopra/Instagram
Parineeti Chopra is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila, in which she is paired opposite Diljit Dosanjh. The Imtiaz Ali directorial is based on the life of the legendary Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife and singing partner Amarjot Kaur, who were assassinated in 1988. Diljit and Parineeti play the late real-life singers in the musical drama.

When Parineeti was offered Amar Singh Chamkila, she had given her dates for another film. The singer wanted to portray Amarjot Kaur and work with Imtiaz Ali, and hence walked out of the other movie, which went on to become a blockbuster and earned more than Rs 900 crore worldwide. The film being talked about is Animal.

Animal was first announced in January 2021 with Ranbir Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra as the leading cast. The National Award-winning actress left the crime drama as she had to prep for singing songs in Amar Singh Chamkila. Diljit and Parineeti will be seen crooning the original Punjabi tracks, sung by Chamkila and Amarjot, in the Imtiaz Ali film.

In an interview in 2022, Parineeti shared why she made this decision as she told IndiaToday.in, "These things happen, it is a part and parcel of life. We must make such choices every day. You make the choice that is right for you. Today when I sit down with a producer and director, it is very different from what it used to be in my lowest time. Honestly, it is all thanks to Dibakar (Banerjee, who directed her in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar) and Ribhu (Dasgupta, who directed her in The Girl On The Train and Code Name Tiranga) who gave me roles when people did not think I could. I hold on to that. Later is the bigger dream of collections and success."

Sandeep Reddy Vanga replaced Parineeti with Rashmika Mandanna in Animal. Released in December 2023, the crime drama went on to become a blockbuster and earned Rs 554 crore net in India and grossed Rs 915 crore worldwide. Meanwhile, Amar Singh Chamkila will be a direct-to-digital release on Netflix on April 12.

