Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement photos are here and they are really romantic

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha announced their engagement

Finally! Parineeti Chopra said 'yes' to her Mr perfect. The actress is officially engaged to Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha, and the couple have shared the happiness with their followers. On May 13, the duo got engaged at Kapurthala House, Delhi.

After the intimate engagement, the duo shared their loveable photos on their Instagram. Parineeti shared the photos with the caption, "Everything I prayed for .. I said yes! (ring emoji) Waheguru ji mehar karn."

Here are the photos

Parineeti and Raghav's intimate engagement ceremony was attended by close family members and friends of Chopra and Chadha, including Priyanka Chopra and Manish Malhotra. Several political personalities attended the ceremony. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Cabinet Minister of Higher Education, Tourism and Environment (Maharashtra) Aditya Thackeray and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram arrived at Kapurthala House to attend the engagement.

Singer Nisa Shetty who arrived for the engagement interacted with the paps and revealed that she will sing Nazia Hassan songs like Disco Deewane. When asked about the songs she will sing in the ceremony, she told the media, "Everything from Nazia Hassan, Disco Deewane, Jawani Jaaneman and modern songs."

Parineeti and Raghav's engagement was speculated since they were spotted several times at dinner dates and airports. The couple even attended an IPL match in Mohali and it added fuel to the engagement rumours. On the work front, Parineeti's next films include Imtiaz Ali-directed Chamkila, which is the biopic of the famous Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. Diljit Dosanjh portrays the singer and the actress plays his wife Amarjot Kaur. She also has Capsule Gill, the biopic of chief mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, with Akshay Kumar in her kitty.