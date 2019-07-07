Parineeti Chopra reveals the film genre she would like to do with cousin Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra are one of the pretties cousins duos we have in Bollywood. Both of them despite staying far away from each other make sure to meet and spend quality time. During Priyanka's wedding, Parineeti was one of the bridesmaids and like a doting sister, she made sure to be a part of the wedding festivities to the fullest. The Kesari actor also joined PeeCee for her bachelorette trip and it was definitely a fun trip.

Fans have been wishing to see Priyanka and Parineeti work together on the big screen. During a recent 'Ask me anything' session on Twitter, Parineeti was asked, "#AskParineeti - Pick a PC movie you’d like to share screen space. @ParineetiChopra". To which the Namaste England actor said, "Nice question! I think we should do a two girl action movie where we both can sing too what say mimi didi @priyankachopra #AskParineeti"

Check out her tweet below:

Nice question! I think we should do a two girl action movie where we both can sing too what say mimi didi @priyankachopra #AskParineeti https://t.co/yJm9AfxfhY — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) July 6, 2019

Currently, Parineeti is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Jabariya Jodi in which she is paired opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The film helmed by Prashant Singh is slated to release on August 2, 2019.

Parineeti has also kickstarted the prep of Saina in which she plays the titular role of badminton star Saina Nehwal. The film will be directed by Amole Gupta and is set to go on floors in October. The actor also has Bhuj: The Pride of India alongside Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati, Pranitha Subhash and Ammy Virk.