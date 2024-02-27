Twitter
Pankaj Udhas was reluctant to sing his iconic song ‘Chitthi Aayi Hai’, reveals Mahesh Bhatt: 'We didn’t want him to...'

Pankaj Udhas, who passed away on Monday, was initially reluctant to sing 'Chitthi Aayi Hai', his breakthrough song.

Abhimanyu Mathur

Feb 27, 2024

Pankaj Udhas in Naam
‘Chitthi Aayi Hai’ from superhit Hindi film Naam is one of the most popular songs of Pankaj Udhas’ career, and its director Mahesh Bhatt believes the soulful track was the ‘heartbeat’ of the 1986 movie courtesy the ghazal singer. Renowned ghazal singer Udhas (72) died at a Mumbai hospital on Monday morning after prolonged illness.

“If you think of Naam, you think of ‘Chitthi Aayi Hai’, you cannot separate the heart from the heartbeat, you cannot separate the song from the heartwarming moving performance by everyone in it,” Bhatt said in an interview. “He was a singer and he sang to the live audience so he was a little reluctant in a way about whether he would be able to pull it off, so we assured him that we wanted him to play himself, we didn’t want him to become somebody else. I just told him (think that) you are in one of your shows in Singapore or London and you are singing a song on the stage, the only thing is we will shoot and film it,” Bhatt said.

Udhas rose to fame with Bhatt’s 1986 romantic drama. In the movie, Udhas is seen singing the iconic song during a concert, which is attended by actors Sanjay Dutt and Amrita Singh, among others.

The director stated he had flashbacks to his time spent working with Udhas after learning of his passing. “I was just talking with Sanjay Dutt and we both fondly remembered those days of shooting that song, his presence. He (Udhas) would come from the airport straight onto the set and he would shoot non-stop and then rush back to do his shows. I’m very privileged to have been touched by a man like him, his simplicity was so disarming, and his voice had the same largeness of a simple heart,” he said.

Bhatt revealed it was writer Salim Khan’s idea to rope in a ghazal icon for the song, ‘Chitthi Aayi Hai’, whose music was scored by Laxmikant-Pyarelal. "This song came at a very pivotal point in the narrative in the second half (of the film); it was crafted by legendary writer Salim Khan. We needed a song, which comes as a catalyst for the character (of Sanjay Dutt), who has fallen into the wrong hands of the underworld, and how he sets himself right and is longing to go back home,” Bhatt said.

Bhatt believes the song played a pivotal part in the success of the movie Naam. “The song contributed in a very large way to the phenomenal box office success of the movie, Naam, it was a golden jubilee,” he added.

Renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, whose velvet smooth voice gave expression to the many colours of love, longing and heartache in songs such as ‘Chitthi Aayi Hai’ and ‘Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein’, died in Mumbai on Monday after prolonged illness. He was 72.

Udhas, who also made a mark as a playback singer in many Hindi films, including Dayavan, Naam, Saajan, and Mohra, died around 11 am at the Breach Candy hospital. "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness," his daughter Nayaab wrote in an Instagram post.

(PTI)

