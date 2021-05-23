'Our Angel': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes mother on her birthday, shares adorable photos with Abhishek, Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Sunday (May 23) took to her Instagram to wish her mother Vrinda Rai on her birthday. The actor posted three pictures with her mother.

In the first photo, women of the three generations- Aishwarya, her mother and her daughter, Aaradhya- can be seen embracing each other. Aishwarya rocks in a white suit and classic red lips. The photo also shows four beautiful looking cakes for Vrinda, who Aishwarya called ‘our angel’.

Along with the photo, Aishwarya also wrote sweet message for her mother. “HAPPY 70th BIRTHDAY DEAREST DARLING MOMMYYY-DODDAAA. WE LOVE YOUUU INFINITELY. YOU ARE OUR WORLD. GOD BLESS YOU OUR ANGEL. HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY AND LOVE YOUUU MOMMYYY- DODDAAA,” she wrote in her post.

In the second photo, Aaradhya can be seen hugging her grandmother with a smile on both their faces. Aaradhya looked super cute in her bangs and a pink and white dress. “HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY AND LOVE YOUUU MOMMYYY- DODDAAA,” Aishwarya captioned the post with lots of emojis.

In the third photo, Abhishek Bachchan also joins Aaradhya, Aishwarya and her mother to pose for the camera.

Aishwarya does not share pictures too often on Instagram but only on special occasions and birthdays. On the occasion of Mother’s Day this year, the actress shared a throwback photo with her father, mother and baby Aaradhya, calling them the love of her life.

Aishwarya also shared a picture where she is cuddling and kissing Aaradhya on her head. “MY LOVE... MY LIFE... ETERNALLY, INFINITELY,UNCONDITIONALLY,” she captioned the post.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan, which released in 2018. She will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.