One of India’s highest grossing films, 1 actor became superstar, other failed at box-office, career of actresses…

Aankhen was made on a very low budget but the film proved to be a blockbuster at the box-office. According to reports, 'Aankhen' was the highest grossing film of 1993.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

Veteran actor Govinda may be away from the big screen for the past few years but he still enjoys an enormous fan following. Govinda was one of the most popular actors in the 90s and he delivered several superhits film in the 90s. Govinda tried his hand in all types of films in his career and was successful in all of them. One of the most successful films of Govinda’s carrer is 'Aankhen' which released in 1993. 

Aankhen was made on a very low budget but the film proved to be a blockbuster at the box-office. According to reports, 'Aankhen' was the highest grossing film of 1993. This comedy film was directed by David Dhawan and written by Anees Bazmee. Along with Govinda, Chunky Pandey, Ritu Shivpuri, Rageshwari, Shilpa Shirodkar, Bindu, Harish Patel, Shakti Kapoor, Mahavir Shah and Gulshan Grover were also seen in important roles in this film.

According to Box Office India data, Aankhen was made on a budget of around Rs 1.85 crore and it went on to earn Rs 24.35 crore at the box office. We can say that Aankhen is one of India’s highest grossing films ever.

Govinda and Chunky Pandey are seen in double roles in this film. The story of the film was based on two brothers, who are good-for-nothing and that’s why their father (Kader Khan) threw them out of the home. The success of Aankhen helped in boosting Govinda's career at a time when he was facing tough times. After the success of Aankhen, Govinda gave many hits like Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1 and Saajan Chale Sasural.

Although Govinda became a superstar after the success the film failed to boost the career of Chunky Pandey and the film’s lead actresses Ritu Shivpuri, Rageshwari have now left acting.

