One Friday Night trailer: Raveena Tandon, Milind Soman’s thriller is all about extra-marital affair and infidelity

Trailer of Raveena Tandon and Milind Soman's upcoming thriller, One Friday Night leaves netizens excited.

For the first time, Raveena Tandon and Milind Soman have collaborated on an upcoming thriller that includes love, betrayal, and suspense and is titled One Friday Night. The makers of the film recently released the trailer of the movie and left fans excited.

On Wednesday, the makers of One Friday Night released the trailer for the movie. In the trailer, Raveena Tandon finds out about the extra-marital affair of her husband Milind Soman, who fell in love with a woman half her age, after he meets with an accident.

Milind Soman also shared his view on playing Ram in the movie and said, “One Friday Night is a project that pushed me as an actor. The character of Ram allowed me to explore complex emotions and dilemmas that many people face in their lives. The film's narrative is intense, and the twists and turns will keep the viewers at the edge of their seats. Collaborating with the talented Raveena Tandon and Vidhi Chitalia has been an absolute pleasure. I'm certain that JioCinema's platform will provide the perfect stage for audiences to immerse themselves in this thrilling tale.”

Netizens reacted to the thrilling and suspenseful trailer of the movie. One of the comments read, “looks exciting.” Another wrote, “amazing” another commented, “trailer looks superb.”

The movie revolves around Ram (Milind Soman), an affluent man who finds himself entangled in an affair with Niru( Vidhi Chitalia), a woman half his age. However, their secret love story takes an unexpected turn when Ram gets severely injured in an accident and Niru is forced to make a fateful decision to reach out to Ram’s wife Lata (Raveena Tandon).

Helmed by Manish Gupta, One Friday Night stars Raveena Tandon, Milind Soman, and Vidhi Chitalia. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Manish Tehran, the thriller drama explores the complexities of relationships, secrets, and the unexpected turns life can take. The movie is scheduled to release on July 28 on JioCinema.

