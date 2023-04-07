Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani pens heartfelt note for actress' Padma Shri win: Couldn't be a prouder daughter

Rasha Thadani pens a heartfelt note for mother Raveena Tandon after the actress got honoured with Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 02:17 PM IST

Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani pens heartfelt note for actress' Padma Shri win: Couldn't be a prouder daughter
Raveena Tandon-Rasha Thadani

Recently, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon was awarded Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on April 5. The actress was awarded India’s one of highest civilian awards for her contribution to Indian Cinema. The actress’s daughter Rasha Thadani penned a heartfelt note as a ‘proud daughter’ for her mother’s big achievement.

On Friday, Rasha Thadani took to her Instagram and posted a couple of pictures with her mother Raveena Tandon. In the pictures, the actress could be seen wearing a golden saree and holding the prestigious award. On the other hand, Rasha was seen donning a beautiful black and white lehenga along with a black choli and dupatta. The duo was slaying as they posed in Indian attire.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rasha (@rashathadani)

Rasha Thadani expressed her happiness about her mother receiving the award and wrote, “The Padma Shree award, one of the most prestigious awards of the republic of India. What a year this has been for you. You keep saying it’s Nana’s doing, that he’s helping you achieve what you’re achieving, and I don’t doubt that, but it’s also all your hard work.”

She continued to express how her mother is an inspiration to her and said, “You deserve all the success, love, and respect you’re receiving. I couldn’t be a prouder daughter, watching you and your work getting honored in front of the most respected people in our community. This is a victory for you mama. Your humility, grace, and kindness inspire Ranbir and me to work harder and be our best selves. The sky is your limit, can’t wait to see what you do next.”

A daughter's love and sense of pride in her mother made the fans emotional too. One of the comments read, “Aww..such a lovely post and well-deserved accolades. Many congratulations Raveena Tandon. “Another fan wrote, “Couldn’t have described better than this a mother-daughter relationship. You are indeed a reflection of Ma. Kudos to both of you.” One of the comments read, “How amazing is this Raveena Tandon, and what an amazing young girl you have raised.”

Rasha Thadani is the daughter of Anil Thadani and Raveena Tandon who tied the knot in 2004. The actress also has a boy named Ranbir Thadani in this marriage. Other than this, the actress is also a mother to two adopted daughters Pooja and Chaya whom she adopted in 1995.

Read Watch: Raveena Tandon comes to daughter Rasha's defence as fan pushes her while clicking selfie with actress

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Rolls-Royce Cullinan to BMW Z4: 5 luxurious cars that Ajay Devgn owns
New Parliament Building: Inside photos surface as PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla go for surprise visit
NandamurI Taraka Ratna , Sidharth Shukla, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tunisha Sharma, Jiah Khan: Actors who died young
Step inside Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s sea-facing, luxurious residence Gulita, one of the most expensive homes in India
Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Black 'cleavage' suit, peacock shirt; fashion statements made by Shalin Bhanot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PM doesn't understand the importance of education: Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in open letter
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.