Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani pens heartfelt note for actress' Padma Shri win: Couldn't be a prouder daughter

Raveena Tandon-Rasha Thadani

Recently, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon was awarded Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on April 5. The actress was awarded India’s one of highest civilian awards for her contribution to Indian Cinema. The actress’s daughter Rasha Thadani penned a heartfelt note as a ‘proud daughter’ for her mother’s big achievement.

On Friday, Rasha Thadani took to her Instagram and posted a couple of pictures with her mother Raveena Tandon. In the pictures, the actress could be seen wearing a golden saree and holding the prestigious award. On the other hand, Rasha was seen donning a beautiful black and white lehenga along with a black choli and dupatta. The duo was slaying as they posed in Indian attire.

Rasha Thadani expressed her happiness about her mother receiving the award and wrote, “The Padma Shree award, one of the most prestigious awards of the republic of India. What a year this has been for you. You keep saying it’s Nana’s doing, that he’s helping you achieve what you’re achieving, and I don’t doubt that, but it’s also all your hard work.”

She continued to express how her mother is an inspiration to her and said, “You deserve all the success, love, and respect you’re receiving. I couldn’t be a prouder daughter, watching you and your work getting honored in front of the most respected people in our community. This is a victory for you mama. Your humility, grace, and kindness inspire Ranbir and me to work harder and be our best selves. The sky is your limit, can’t wait to see what you do next.”

A daughter's love and sense of pride in her mother made the fans emotional too. One of the comments read, “Aww..such a lovely post and well-deserved accolades. Many congratulations Raveena Tandon. “Another fan wrote, “Couldn’t have described better than this a mother-daughter relationship. You are indeed a reflection of Ma. Kudos to both of you.” One of the comments read, “How amazing is this Raveena Tandon, and what an amazing young girl you have raised.”

Rasha Thadani is the daughter of Anil Thadani and Raveena Tandon who tied the knot in 2004. The actress also has a boy named Ranbir Thadani in this marriage. Other than this, the actress is also a mother to two adopted daughters Pooja and Chaya whom she adopted in 1995.

