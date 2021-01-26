On Republic Day, John Abraham announces new release date of 'Satyameva Jayate 2'

On the occasion of Republic Day, John Abraham has announced the new release date of his upcoming film Satyameva Jayate 2. Earlier the film was set to hit the screens on May 12, 2021. Now, it will be released two days later that is, May 14, 2021. John posted a photo donning a never-seen-before look wearing a white kurta-pyjamas and a turban. The handsome hunk posed while holding the National Flag

John captioned the photo stating, "TANN MANN DHANN, se Badhkar JANN GANN MANN! The team of #SatyamevaJayate2 wishes everyone a Happy Republic Day! See you in cinemas this EID on 14th May 2021 @divyakhoslakumar @milapzaveri @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @emmayentertainment @tseriesfilms @tseries.official."

Check out the post below:

Satyameva Jayate 2 is directed by Milap Zaveri and stars Divya Khosla Kumar as the female lead. The film is a sequel to 2018 film starring John alongside Manoj Bajpayee.

Interestingly, Satyameva Jayate 2 is set to clash with Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on the big screen. About a week ago, Khan made the announcement about Radhe's release date, the film which is directed by Prabhu Deva.

Meanwhile, talking about Satyameva Jayate 2, this is the first time we will see John opposite Divya and the film is produced by T Series.

The shooting has been extensively taken place in Lucknow and Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Over the time, John has been treating fans with his BTS photos from the sets flaunting his beefed-up look.