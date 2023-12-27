Not Vidya Balan, but this National Awardee was considered to play Silk Smitha in The Dirty Picture

The National Award-winning actress reportedly admitted that she couldn't realise the potential of The Dirty Picture, but she doesn't regret losing it either.

Every actor wishes to have one such film in their filmography that will be ranked among their best works. Sometimes, one such film changes the entire trajectory of an actor and the audience's perception towards the artiste. Such an iconic hit initiates the beginning of the new innings.

National Award-winning actress Vidya Balan is one of the most talented performers in Bollywood. However, in her initial career, the actress was in the news for the wrong reasons. From her fashion choices to weight issues, Vidya was mocked among audiences. However, one film changed her image forever, and she carved a new path for herself from the phenomenal success of this biographical drama.

In 2011, Vidya wrote new records by leading Ekta Kapoor-produced The Dirty Picture. Milan Lutharia's directorial was based on the life of popular Indian actress Silk Smitha, and Vidya played Silk to perfection. Made on a budget of Rs 18 crores, the film reportedly went on to gross Rs 117 crores worldwide. Vidya even won a National Award under the Best Actress category, for the same film. However, Vidya would have lost this golden opportunity, if this actress had said yes to the film.

Kangana Ranaut. Yes, the makers initially approached Kangana to play Silk Smitha. However, Kangana refused, and the makers approached Vidya Balan. A few years ago, Kangana opened up about rejecting The Dirty Picture and if she regret losing the film. Kangana admitted that she couldn't have done better than Vidya. As Hindustan Times reported, Kangana said, "Not really. But I think The Dirty Picture, just like I always said, turned out to be so wonderful! But I don’t think I would have done it better than Vidya Balan because she was terrific in that. But yes, sometimes I feel that I didn’t see the potential in that film." Kangana further added, "Though I failed to see the opportunity in The Dirty Picture, I don’t regret it." On the work front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Tejas.