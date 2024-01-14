Headlines

Not Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor or Babil Khan, but this star kid will be next big Bollywood star, says Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar heaps praise on this star kid and says he will be the next Bollywood star.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 07:46 PM IST

Javed Akhtar says this star kid will be next big Bollywood star
2023 saw many star kids like Suhana Khan, Alizeh Agnihotri, and Khushi Kapoor among others making their Bollywood debut. Some of them failed to impress the audience while others created a mark. Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar in a recent interview shared who he thinks can be the next star among these star kids. 

In an interview with Rediff, Javed Akhtar revealed that he thinks Audiences have not seen a hero like Agastya since Rishi Kapoor in Bobby. He said, “I told Agastya’s mother (Shweta Bachchan Nanda), ‘Your son is going to be a star’. The concept of the hero so far has been of the toxic, macho man. Here is an unpretentious and masoom hero. Audiences have not seen a hero like Agastya since Rishi Kapoor in Bobby. Agastya will appeal to all youngsters, especially girls.” 

Reacting to his prediction, Agastya Nanda said in an interview with Film Companion, “It’s very sweet of Javed sahab to say that. I don’t think I am deserving of that compliment but I think Archie was that vibe, it was that young thing. Let’s see what happens, let’s see what happens ahead but I don’t want to bottle myself down to one thing or maybe try everything and fail at all and come back to the same thing but let’s see.” 

Agastya Nanda made his Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar’s film The Archies alongside Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and Aditi Saigal along with others in key roles. The film received negative reviews and the audience was unhappy with the performance of the star kids. However, Agastya will be next seen in the movie Ikkis. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and legendary actor Dharmendra and is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 10, 2025.

