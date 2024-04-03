Not Sridevi, makers wanted to make English Vinglish in Hindi with this actress, Boney Kapoor convinced them saying...

English Vinglish director Gauri Shinde wanted to make the film with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, but Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor convinced her that the late actress will be perfect for the role.

Released in 2012, the comedy drama English Vinglish marked Sridevi's acting comeback after 15 years since her last release Judaai in 1997 and the late actress once again won the hearts of the audiences with her sincere and honest performance. The film marked the directorial debut of Gauri Shinde, filmmaker R Balki's wife.

Initially, Gauri Shinde wanted to make the film with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Hindi and R Balki wanted to make it with Sridevi in south Indian languages. But, it was Sridevi's husband and producer Boney Kapoor who convinced the husband-wife duo that Sridevi, being from a south Indian background, would be perfect for the role of a mother, who can't speak English.

In a recent interview with Zoom while promoting his upcoming production Maidaan, Boney said, "English Vinglish first was planned, Gauri was supposed to do it with Aishwarya Rai and Balki wanted to do it with Sri in South Indian languages. I pursued him that 'why do you want to do only regional language with her?' There couldn’t be anybody better to do the Hindi version too. She will be more convincing as a person who can’t speak English. She’s (Aishwarya) been Miss India. I mean, I don’t know if this should be there or not. I feel she (Sridevi) is far more suited than anybody else."





Apart from Sridevi, English Vinglish also starred Adil Hussain, French actor Mehdi Nebbou, and Priya Anand in pivotal roles with Amitabh Bachchan making a cameo appearance. As per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the film was made on a budget of Rs 20 crore and was a commercial success with the net domestic collection of Rs 34.50 crore and gross worldwide earnings of Rs 83.60 crore.

