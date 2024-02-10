Not Ranveer Singh, but this superstar was originally approached to replace Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3, he...

Before Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar reportedly approached Ranbir Kapoor for Don 3, but he refused the film.

Amitabh Bachchan created history at the box office with his action thriller Don (1978). 28 years later, Shah Rukh Khan rebooted Don with his version, and it was a mega-hit. The success of Don remake gave birth to a franchise that was followed by Don 2 (2011). The sequel was a bigger hit than the prequel, and fans were waiting for the third instalment of Don.

In 2023, after the delay, Don 3 was officially announced with Ranveer Singh replacing SRK as the notorious mafia overlord. Ranveer's interpretation of Don hasn't gone down well with the franchise fans, and even with SRK's fans. However, Ranveer wasn't director Farhan Akhtar's first choice after Shah Rukh. As per the reports, he approached another star who rejected the film.

As Times Now reported, after Shah Rukh rejected the script of Don 3, the makers approached Ranbir Kapoor to helm the third instalment of Don. Yes, as per the reports, SRK wasn't convinced with Don 3 script, thus he refused to be a part of Don 3. After SRK's refusal, Farhan went to Ranbir and offered him the role. Reportedly he rejected the role, and that's how Ranveer Singh got the chance to play the dreaded Don in the threequel.

Ranveer Singh addresses criticism of Don 3

Soon after the Don 3 announcement, Ranveer Singh attended the Red Sea Film Festival. The actor talked about becoming the new Don and said, "I’m hoping to make Don my own and give it my spin, my interpretation." He further talked about getting trolled for the same and said, "It is the handing over of the baton of one of the most loved and revered franchises of Hindi cinema. The significance of that is not lost on me. When the announcement was made, as expected, it came with its share of scepticism. But throughout the history of cinema, this has happened. Even as recently as perhaps when the Bond franchise changed hands and they announced Daniel Craig as the new Bond, it came with its fair share of scepticism. So, this is only natural." Don 3 is slated for a 2025 release.