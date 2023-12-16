Headlines

WTC 2023 rewind: Five things that went wrong for India

Meet Chennai woman who sold tea for 50 paisa, now runs chain of restaurants with revenue Rs 2,00,000 per day

Christmas 2023: 6 thoughtful Xmas gift ideas for kids

Bollywood

Not Jackie Shroff, but Subhash Ghai planned Hero with this star, director replaced him due to his...

Before Jackie Shroff was finalised, Subhash Ghai's hit love drama was rejected by two major stars. Read on to know who were they.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 08:15 PM IST

Bollywood's beloved Bhidu, aka Jackie Shroff's breakthrough film, Subhash Ghai-directed Hero, has completed 40 years. Although Jackie made his Bollywood debut with Dev Anand's Swami Dada (1982), he got fame with Subhash Ghai's love drama. From the chawl of Teen Batti to the heights of stardom, Jackie Shroff's journey in Bollywood is as interesting as a masala entertainer film. 

Jackie made his fortune by leading the classical love drama Hero, but it is interesting to know that he wasn't the first choice for the film. Subhash Ghai was making Hero with another actor, and reportedly, the rising star of that time was signed for the film, but the director replaced him due to his unprofessionalism. 

Before Jackie Shroff, Hero was offered to...

Sanjay Dutt. Yes, as per media reports, Subhash Ghai signed Sanjay for two films, Vidhaata and Hero. As Aaj Tak reported, during the making of Vidhata, Subhash had to deal with Sanjay's amateurish behaviour. In those days, Sanjay was battling drug addiction, and his unprofessionalism miffed Ghai so much that he decided not to make Hero with Sanjay. 

Hero was also rejected by...

After removing Sanjay from the project, Subhash reportedly approached Kamal Haasan. The Ulaganayagan gained success in the North after the success of Ek Duuje Ke Liye and Sanam Teri Kasam. However, when Subhash approached him for the film, he couldn't accept the offer due to date issues. Kamal was juggling North and South cinema, and he couldn't commit dates to Ghai, thus he refused. 

What inspired Subhash to make Hero with fresh faces?

After facing rejection from Kamal Haasan, Subhash approached Kumar Gaurav with the film. Reportedly, Kumar Gaurav's father, Bollywood's Jubliee star Rajendra Kumar quoted a heavy acting fee for signing his son, and Subhash got disappointed. Owing to back-to-back rejections, Subhash decided to make Hero with a new face, and that's how Jackie Shroff found his breakthrough film. Hero also stars Meenakshi Seshadri opposite Jackie, with a supporting cast of Sanjeev Kumar, Shammi Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, and Bindu.

