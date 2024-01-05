Headlines

Bollywood

Not Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Rajinikanth, Rekha, Sridevi, but this veteran actor introduced vanity vans in India

Before vanity vans were introduced, actors used to struggle at outdoor shoots and would have to travel back to their hotels for costume changes and toilet.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 06:12 PM IST

Today vanity vans are essential at film shoots. Several actors own their luxurious mobile vans that cost crores. Before vanity vans became a must on film sets, actors, especially female artists used to face several difficulties during their outdoor shoots. Actresses would have to travel back to their hotel for costume changes, toilet, and sometimes lunch breaks. There have been instances when the actors had to sit in the open ground facing heat and dust directly. 

These difficulties were overcome after vanity vans were introduced. Do you know who brought the culture of vanity vans to India? The discovery of mobile vanity vans wasn't done by superstars such as Dilip Kumar Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, Rajinikanth or Kamal Haasan. A popular Bollywood actress brought the culture of vanity vans, and she isn't Sridevi, Rekha, or Madhuri Dixit. 

The actress who introduced vanity vans in India is...

Poonam Dhillon. Yes, this popular veteran actress deserves a special mention for bringing the culture of vanity vans to India. Poonam decided to convert a bus into a mobile utility van with an air conditioner and essential facilities such as a makeup room and toilet. Poonam came up with the idea of a vanity van when she was shooting abroad. There, such vans were called trailer vans or make-up vans. It was then she decided to call it 'vanity'. 

Poonam shared a carousel photo of her vanity van from her earlier days. On Instagram, Poonam shared a carousel post, with photos of her, posing with Anil Kapoor and Sridevi. The actress shared the post, with the caption, "I didnt realise I was making Film History when i launched my first mobile makeup van "VANITY ". Today Vanity has become generic word to describe a makeup van. Most Artists thank me for introducing the concept to the Film Industry !! Earlier had tough time shooting on location- no toilets, no place for meals or changing clothes, sitting in heat & dust." 

Here's the post

On the work front, Poonam has been part of several successful films including, Trishul, Kaala Pathar, Teri Meherbaniyan, Noorie, Police Public and other movies. She was last seen in Netflix's film Plan A Plan B.

