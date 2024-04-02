Nikkhil Advani says south Indian film industries have more unity than Bollywood: 'We are just busy...'

Nikkhil Advani said that Bollywood has no unity as Hindi filmmakers are just busy competing and don't celebrate each other.

Nikkhil Advani, who made his directorial debut with Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan-starrer heartbreaking romantic drama Kal Ho Naa Ho in 2003 and now owns his own production house named Emmay Entertainment, recently said that Hindi film industry has no unity.

In an interview with Film Companion, the filmmaker praised south Indian film industries, especially Telugu and Tamil ones, calling them more professional and more unified than Bollywood. "The Hindi film industry has no unity. As a kid, I admired what Yash Chopra and Yash Johar used to do. Yash Johar worked as a production manager for Navketan and RK Films. The way Ramesh Sippy and BR Chopra used to work, we don't have that", Nikkhil said.

"However, nowadays we are just busy competing and we don't celebrate each other. The first thing we need to do is come together and say that 'we are one'. Unfortunately, we don't agree on anything, be it release windows or distribution module. Each for his own. Vinod Chopra will try to be some kind of rebel, first everybody will say 'wow' and then say 'pagal hai yeh toh (he is crazy)", the Batla House director added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nikkhil is awaiting the release of his next action thriller titled Vedaa. Starring John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh, Abhishek Bannerjee, and Tamannaah Bhatia, the film will release in cinemas on July 12. It will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan-starrer Sarfira, which is the official Hindi remake of the 2020 Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. Sudha Kongara, who helmed the original film starring Suriya and Aparna Balamurali, has directed the Hindi remake as well.

