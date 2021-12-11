Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal move into their dreamy, sea-side facing new home, details inside

Bollywood star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on Thursday (December 9) began a "new journey together" as they tied the knot at a luxury hotel in Sawai Madhopur in the presence of family and close friends.

And now, taking another step forward in their marital journey, Vicky and Katrina have moved into their new home, as per a report in ANI.

A day after the wedding, Vicky and Katrina were seen leaving for Jaipur from Sawai Madhopur in a helicopter and then the two returned to Mumbai. However, there were no snaps of arriving in the Maximum City.

Now, as per several reports, the newlyweds arrived at their Juhu home on Friday night itself.

For the unversed, it was speculated in the last couple of month that Vicky and Katrina were planning to move in together and were house hunting. However, there was no confirmation on the same until Anushka Sharma on Thursday confirmed on social media that the newlyweds will be neighbours to her and Virat Kohli.

Anushka Sharma, who shares a close bond with Katrina, took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding." While confirming the rumours of Vicky and Katrina moving into their dreamy sea-side facing building where Anushka resides with her husband-Indian test skipper Virat Kohli and their one-year-old daughter Vamika, the 'Pari' star wrote, "Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house and we can stop hearing construction sounds."

According to an India Today report, Vicky rented the apartment in Juhu’s Rajmahal for a period of 60 months. The apartment is on the 8th-floor and he paid an approximate security deposit of Rs Rs 1.75 crore and the rent for the initial 36 months i.e. Rs 8 lakh per month.

A real-estate owner Varun Singh was quoted telling the publication, "For the next 12 months, it is Rs 8.40 lakh per month, and for the remaining 12 months, Vicky Kaushal will pay a rent of Rs 8.82 lakh per month.”

As per sources, VicKat's new lavish house is sea facing and there had been tremendous work going on the site in the past few days in order to make the place ready for the couple.

Vicky and Katrina will reportedly throw their wedding reception party for the film fraternity in the upcoming days and will resume work after concluding all wedding festivities.