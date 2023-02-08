Newlywed Kiara Advani flaunts mangalsutra, sindoor during first public appearance with husband Sidharth Malhotra

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

On Wednesday, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra made their first public appearance after their wedding in Jaisalmer. The actress was seen flaunting her sindoor and mangalsutra while posing with her husband Sidharth.

The video of the couple has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram with the caption, "The beautiful couple #siddharthmalhotra and #kiaraadvani officially snapped at Jaisalmer airport as Mr. and Mrs. Malhotra." One of her fans wrote, "they are so beautiful together." The second one said, "Kiara is just like we normal girls want to pose but husband doesn’t want to get clicked welcome to the club."

The third person mentioned, "One of the best couple ...in Bollywood industry....congrats to both of uhhh." The fourth one said, "They make such a beautiful pair." The fifth one said, "How sweet in red sindoor kiara." The sixth one said, "After Virat and Anushka they look like a real couple, nice & decent picture."

The details of their wedding outfits and jewellery were later shared by the Manish Malhotra brand pages on Instagram called manishmalhotraworld and manishmalhotravows. Along with sharing their dreamy wedding pictures, the post had an elaborate caption: "We believe in the magic of fairytales as we celebrate the start of this momentous journey for Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra."

"Our alluring #ManishMalhotraBride Kiara stuns in a custom ombre #ManishMalhotraLehenga in hues of empress rose. The lehenga features intricate embroidery detailing of the Roman architecture, inspired by the special love the newlyweds share for the city of domes. Real swarvoski crystals are embellished to embrace our signature sparkle. The captivating #ManishMalhotraBride glows in Manish Malhotra Bespoke Diamond Jewellery @manishmalhotrajewellery for her big day. The exclusive set features an exquisite composition of ultra-fine handcut diamonds crafted with rare Zambian emeralds", the caption decoded Kiara's look.

READ | 'Humari permanent booking ho gayi hai': See Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's Shershaah-inspired wedding announcement