'Humari permanent booking ho gayi hai': See Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's Shershaah-inspired wedding announcement

Credit: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot today (February 7) at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The wedding ceremony began in the afternoon at the former royal household-turned-heritage hotel. In the evening, hours after the wedding ceremony concluded, the newlyweds shared their first pictures as husband and wife. Sharing the photos, the couple wrote, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai, We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

Earlier in the day, the couple’s wedding festivities had begun with a haldi ceremony. On Monday, the wedding began with a welcome lunch for all the guests, followed by a sangeet ceremony in the evening. As per reports, the sangeet continued till 2.30 am into the night but was marred by Sidharth’s father falling ill briefly. As per a Times Now report, he was checked by a doctor and advised rest, following which he was stable.

Apart from the couple’s family and friends, the wedding was attended by Shahid and Mira Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manihs Malhotra, Armaan Jain, and Isha Ambani. The couple are expected to host a reception later in Mumbai, which will be attended by more of their colleagues from Bollywood.

Sidharth and Kiara had first met on the sets of their film Shershaah in 2021, and romance eventually blossomed between the two. The Vishnuvardhan film was shot during Covid and was a critical success upon its release on Prime Video in 2021. The couple, however, remained tight-lipped about their romance even till very recently and even dodged questions about the wedding.

