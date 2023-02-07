Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding triggers meme fest on social media: These posts will make you ROLF

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding | Photo: Screengrab/Shershah

As Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tie the knot. The 'Shershah' actors organised their extravaganza wedding at the Surajgarh hotel, Jaiselmer. The ceremony was attended by family members and friends of the two. Even celebrities like Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Juhi Chawla and more were present at the wedding.

While fans are eagerly waiting for their ceremony photos, social media is flooded with hilarious memes. Netizens are posting all kinds of memes.

Here are some of the funny memes on Sidharth and Kiara's wedding to tickle your funny bone: