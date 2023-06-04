'New propaganda after Kerala and Kashmir': Netizens troll makers of 72 Hoorain for spreading 'false narrative'

Stills of 72 Hoorain poster

Director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan-directed 72 Hoorain will get a grand theatrical release, and the makers dropped a teaser of the upcoming film. The 51-second teaser mentions dreaded terrorists and extremist leaders such as Osama Bin Laden, Ajmal Kasab, Yakoob Menon, Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed, and Sadiq Saeed. For the unversed, Sanjay won Best Director National Award for the same film in 2021.

The teaser has a background voiceover of an extremist leader with his provocative speech, talking about Jihaad, and how one can attain Jannat (heaven) by eradicating every potential threat to religion. Taran Adarsh shared the teaser on his social media, and captioned the video, "‘72 HOORAIN’ FIRST LOOK OUT NOW… 7 JULY RELEASE… #FirstLook of two-time #NationalAward winner #SanjayPuranSinghChauhan’s #72Hoorain… In *cinemas* 7 July 2023. #72Hoorain is produced by #GulabSinghTanwar, #KiranDagar and #AnirudhTanwar… Co-produced by #AshokePandit."

Here's the teaser

As soon as the teaser of the film was released, several netizens slammed the film and call it another propaganda project after The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story. A netizen wrote, "New propaganda after Kerala and Kashmir." Another netizen wrote, "Most flop actors directors and producers have cracked the Indian majority. Vivek Agnihotri, Adah Sharma can never do a non-propaganda film and earn 200 cr at box office with their skills. Good to see musalmanon ki wajah se kitne leaders aur artists ka ghar chal raha hai." One of the netizen added, "One more propaganda movie...lakh bura chahe tho kya hoga wohi hoga Jo manzure Khudha hoga." An internet user added, "Bollywood is continously losing its charm becoz of such movies."

72 Hoorain is produced by Ashoke Pandit. The makers claim that the film will highlight the concept of 72 Hoorain used by extremist leaders to manipulate and brainwash new recruits. 72 Hoorain will release in cinemas on July 7, 2023.