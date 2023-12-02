Headlines

Netizens call Ananya Panday delusional for saying she’d like to be in Tarantino’s 10th film: ‘Can't stop laughing’

Ananya Panday gets trolled for saying that she'd like to star in Tarantino's 10th film, netizens call her 'delusional'.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 04:15 PM IST

Ananya Panday recently had the honour of representing India at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. The actress in an interview revealed what inspired her to take up acting and expressed her wish to star in Tarantino’s 10th film. However, netizens trolled the actress for the same. 

In an interview with Deadline, Ananya Panday credited Karan Johar’s iconic films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai for inspiring her to take up acting professionally. She also revealed that these films played a pivotal role in nurturing her love for performance, with their songs inspiring her early fascination with dancing. 

Ananya Pandey tells Deadline that she’d like to be in Tarantino's 10th film, as it could be his last film and she needs to be in that film. I think Bollywood stars have become really delusional.
When asked about who she would like to collaborate with next, the actress expressed her wish to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She also mentioned that she’d like to work in maestro Quentin Tarantino’s 10th film which is rumored to be his last film. In the interview, she also shared her alternate career choices, revealing that if not for acting, she would have ventured into medicine or be a preschool teacher as she loves children. 

Ananya Panday’s statement in the interview, however, drew criticism. One of the users on Reddit wrote, “She’s absolutely right if she is in Tarantino’s 10th film, it will definitely be his last film.” Another wrote, “Maybe she has no idea that they take auditions in Hollywood.” Another commented, “I didn’t know she is such a good comedian.” Another wrote, “Tarantino is not Karan Johar.” Another wrote, “What a joke, can’t stop laughing.” Another commented, “K3G to Tarantino is wild.” Another wrote, “Sapne dekhne mai kya hai.” 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the movie Dream Girl 2. The film also starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Banerjee, and Rajpal Yadav among others in key roles. The film was a box office success and garnered positive reviews from the audience. Now, the actress will be seen in the movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Co-written by Arjun Varain Singh, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, and produced by Excel Entertainment, the movie premieres on Netflix on December 26, 2023.

