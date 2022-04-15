Headlines

Neetu Kapoor tells paps ‘kisi ne mubarak nahi di’ as she returns to shoot after Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding

Neetu Kapoor returned to work after his son Ranbir Kapoor's wedding to Alia Bhatt, and she is slightly disappointed with the paparazzi.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 15, 2022, 07:30 PM IST

April 14 has become a remarkable day for every filmgoer as two lovebirds, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt became one forever. Just a day after their marriage, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor is returned to work, and she was spotted at Hunarbaaz sets. The veteran actress shares a cordial bond with the paparazzi, and she usually poses for them with a smile. This time, she was walking towards the set, and while paps were capturing her, Neetu flaunted her Mehandi to them, and one of the paparazzi said, "Mehandi aachi hai...dekha humne naam Rishi sir ka." Neetu responded to him saying, "Tu sab dekhta hai," and she stood for a few seconds for stills. Then while leaving, Neetu complained saying "Mubarak toh kisi nahi di." Paps tried to convey their side, but Neetu continued walking, and said thank you in response.  

Here's the video

After tying the knot, the newlyweds Ranbir and Alia were seen posing for photographers, and the actress also posted a number of images from the ceremony. A photo of Alia and Ranbir posing with their families has recently gone viral. Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aadar Jain, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, Navya Navevli Nanda, and others can be seen in the photo. 

READ: Newlyweds Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor pose for family photo with Kapoors, Nandas and Jains

Earlier, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a bunch of photos from the ceremony. She captioned it, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married." She continued, "With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

