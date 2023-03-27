Neetu Kapoor reveals her favourite scene from Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Neetu Kapoor on TJMM

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's latest outing Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is currently running in cinemas, and despite mixed reviews, the film has managed to impress Ranbir's fans and his mother, Neetu Kapoor. Neetu is Ranbir's most loyal fan and critic. On multiple occasions, Neetu was captured showing support for his films, be it Brahmastra Part One Shiva or TJMM.

On Sunday, Neetu shared a scene while watching Ranbir's latest film. In the scene, Mickey (Ranbir) explains to Tinny (Shraddha) why he can't leave his family to live with her separately. Mickey requests Tinny to understand his side and asks her to accept his family. He assures her that his family will only give love to her, and her freedom won't get compromised. However, when Tinny disagrees with Mickey, the latter retains his decision to break up with her. Neetu shared the scene on her Instagram and wrote, "Love this scene/dialogue," with heart emoji.

Here's the snapshot of Neetu

Last year in December, Ranbir confirmed that Luv Ranjan-directed Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will be his last rom-com (romantic comedy film). At the film's trailer launch in January, Ranbir was questioned if he has re-assessed his decision. Before he could answer anything, the film's director Luv Ranjan interrupted him and jokingly said, "I think that he has said a wrong statement. If he is saying such things, he should say 'This is my last romcom' so that producer and director should get its benefit. There is no sense to 'might be my last romcom'. This is such a weird statement to make." Ranbir gave a witty reply to Luv, "Even I have to play safe. If the film works, I will do a (romcom) again. If it doesn't work, the director was wrong", to which the director said, "Don't ever think such a thing."

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in the action drama Animal. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in primary roles. The film will release in cinemas on August 11.