Shraddha Kapoor watches Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer, asks her fans this difficult question about love

Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer will be attached to the Pathaan film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 05:33 PM IST

Shraddha Kapoor watches Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer, asks her fans this difficult question about love
Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

With Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor pairing opposite each other for the first time, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. It is no more a secret that the film's trailer will be attached to Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which is set to release in theatres on January 25.

Shraddha took to her Instagram on Thursday, January 19, and amped up the excitement for the upcoming trailer release, as she posed a difficult question about love to her fans and even replied to some of the hilarious questions asked by her followers. First, the actress took to her Stories and shared a cute photo with the caption, "Just saw the trailer of #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar. Can't wait to share it with y'all!!" with starry eyes emojis.

Then, she uploaded a photo of herself with a curious face and wrote, "2023 ke pyaar mein sabse mushkil kya hai? (What's the most difficult thing about love in 2023?) A question that stuck with me after watching the trailer of ##TuJhoothiMainMakkaar. Excited to read your answers!!!".

One Instagram user commented, "Jo humko pasand hai, usse hum pasand nahi, jisse hum pasand hai, woh kisko pasand hai? (The one we like, they don't like us, the one who likes us, who likes them?)", to which Shraddha answered, "humko ye comment pasand hain (We like this comment)." Another comment read, "Deciding pehle sorry bolu ke nahi? (Should I first say sorry or not?)", to whom the actress suggested speaking it.

When another of her fan said, "Mummy papa se chhupa ke pyaar karna hi mushkil hai! (It is tough to love secretly without telling it to parents). The Stree actress had a filmy answer to the same as she quoted the song title from the classic film Mughal-e-Azam, "Pyaar Kiya toh darna kya (Why be afraid if you love someone?)".

Shraddha1

Directed by Luv Ranjan of Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a festive release and will hit theatres worldwide on the occasion of Holi on March 8. The film's trailer is expected to release within the next few days.

