Neena Gupta says she doesn't 'hate' Vivian Richards, asks 'why would I have a baby with him?'

Neena Gupta/Instagram

Veteran actor Neena Gupta, who is renowned for her out-of-the-box decisions, has never been reluctant to talk about her private life. Neena recently admitted that despite having moved on from her former relationships, she never harboured animosity toward them.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble while promoting the latest season of Masaba Masaba, Neena said that it is impossible to hate someone you once loved. “I believe once you love somebody, how can you hate? You cannot live, you cannot be together. I don’t hate my ex-boyfriends. I don’t hate my ex-husband. Why should I hate?”

Referring to cricketer Vivian Richards, Neena said, “Agar koi mereko itna bura lagta hai toh main bachcha usse paida karungi kyun? Mai pagal hun kya? (If I dislike someone this much, why would I have a baby with them? Am I mad?)”

Masaba also opened up about her relationship with her father Vivian Richards and said, “She never tried to poison our relationship. I am an adult now and I have discovered my own relationship with my father is great. She (Neena Gupta) lets me make my own decisions, she lets me make my own judgment and lets me decide what role this person will play in my life.”

Neena is currently working on a number of projects, including Vikas Bahl's Goodbye. Along with Neena, Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna also appear in the movie. She will also appear in the upcoming Sooraj Barjatya film Uunchai. Amitabh, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Parineeti Chopra are among the other actors who appear in the film.