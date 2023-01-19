Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Neena Gupta says 'main toh public property hoon' as she slams people taking pictures without her consent - WATCH

Watch the viral video in which the veteran actress Neena Gupta sarcastically slammed people for taking pictures of celebrities without their consent.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 12:08 AM IST

Neena Gupta says 'main toh public property hoon' as she slams people taking pictures without her consent - WATCH
Neena Gupta/File photo

Intruding into one's privacy is as detestable to a common man as to a celebrity. And recently, we saw such an example when a stranger tried to click a photo of the veteran actor Neena Gupta without her consent. The actress sarcastically slammed such persons in her latest social media post. 

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Neena posted a short video, in which, she was enjoying the India Art Festival at Nehru Centre in World, Mumbai.  A person was trying to capture her photo without her permission over there. In the video, the actress was heard saying, "Log bina pooche photo le lete hain, main toh public property hun. Koi baat nahi, hun (People click my pictures without asking me. I am public property. Let it be, I am)". 

Netizens appreciated the actress in the comments section as one Instagram user wrote, "What a daring turnaround!", while another wrote what she said, "Main toh public property hoon (I am public property)" and added several laughing and clap emojis. Several others admired the actress's dressing sense in the clip.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

On the work front, the 90s actor is going through a purple patch since 2018. She has played major roles in multiple films in the last four years including Badhaai Ho (for which she earned multiple Best Actress critics awards), Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Goodbye, and Uunchai among others.

After starting her second innings in Bollywood, the actor has strengthened her foothold in the era of OTTs as well. She tasted love and adulation with the Netflix series Masaba Masaba, where she shared the screen space with her real-life daughter Masaba Gupta. Neena's Manju Devi in the Prime Video series Panchayat has also garnered love and appreciation from audiences across the globe.

READ | Neena Gupta reacts to 'regressive' content on television, says 'desh mein auraton ka...' | Exclusive

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics| Mallika Sherawat burns the internet with her sizzling hot bikini photos
Streaming This Week: Freddy, Goodbye, Qala, OTT releases to binge-watch
Avatar The Way of Water becomes second biggest Hollywood opener in India, check out top 5 films here
Almond health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include these nuts in your diet
5 winter adventure sports you must try in Manali
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Registration of THESE vehicles will be cancelled from April 1, check details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.