Neena Gupta says 'main toh public property hoon' as she slams people taking pictures without her consent - WATCH

Neena Gupta/File photo

Intruding into one's privacy is as detestable to a common man as to a celebrity. And recently, we saw such an example when a stranger tried to click a photo of the veteran actor Neena Gupta without her consent. The actress sarcastically slammed such persons in her latest social media post.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Neena posted a short video, in which, she was enjoying the India Art Festival at Nehru Centre in World, Mumbai. A person was trying to capture her photo without her permission over there. In the video, the actress was heard saying, "Log bina pooche photo le lete hain, main toh public property hun. Koi baat nahi, hun (People click my pictures without asking me. I am public property. Let it be, I am)".

Netizens appreciated the actress in the comments section as one Instagram user wrote, "What a daring turnaround!", while another wrote what she said, "Main toh public property hoon (I am public property)" and added several laughing and clap emojis. Several others admired the actress's dressing sense in the clip.

On the work front, the 90s actor is going through a purple patch since 2018. She has played major roles in multiple films in the last four years including Badhaai Ho (for which she earned multiple Best Actress critics awards), Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Goodbye, and Uunchai among others.

After starting her second innings in Bollywood, the actor has strengthened her foothold in the era of OTTs as well. She tasted love and adulation with the Netflix series Masaba Masaba, where she shared the screen space with her real-life daughter Masaba Gupta. Neena's Manju Devi in the Prime Video series Panchayat has also garnered love and appreciation from audiences across the globe.



