People have less money post Covid: Neena Gupta on Bollywood's recent box office failures| EXCLUSIVE

Vadh actress Neena Gupta, who is known for her fiery characters in films and series like Badhaai Ho and Panchayat, opened up on the recent box office failures while speaking to us. She said that the habit of going to theatres has decreased after Covid.

In an exclusive chat with DNA, on being asked, if the new generation of actors failed to connect with the audience, Neena Gupta replied, “No, not at all. It’s a phase, the habit of going to theatres to watch movies has decreased after Covid and the money with people has also decreased, watching movies with the family in a theatre has become costly, and many even have lost their jobs. So this is a phase and will eventually be fine, but making it a rule is not right. The films that are good will work at the box office and I don’t believe in South vs Bollywood.”

The actress also revealed what made her choose the film Vadh starring Sanjay Mishra. On being asked, she said, “I do not choose scripts thinking whether it is entertaining or not or its comedy or thriller, I accept scripts that are interesting to me, touch my heart, which I get excited about. The main thing is when I wake up in the morning I should be excited to go to the shoot, not like disappointed or feel forced to go to the shoot. So it all depends on that.”

Talking about her recent film Vadh, it depicts the story of a retired middle school teacher Shambhunath Mishra, played by Sanjay Mishra, who becomes a murderer when the situation goes out of hand. Shambhunath Misra lives a lower-middle-class life with his wife Manju Mishra (Neena Gupta), justifies crime by saying that ‘maine hatya nahi vadh kiya hai’ as Prajapati Pandey (portrayed by Saurabh Sachdeva) was harassing him and his family.