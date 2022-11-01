Uunchai star Neena Gupta reacts to 'regressive' content on television, says 'desh mein auraton ka...' | Exclusive

Neena Gupta

Netizens and common people do debate the fact that Indian television is becoming regressive with each passing day. Today, there is an unending discussion and mockery about the daily soaps that have captured the imagination of the audience. The young generation loves to ridicule the ongoing saas-bahu sagas. The millennials or the kids from the 90s share their thoughts about classic shows, that were progressive and entertaining at the same time.

Neena Gupta is a star who has proved her mettle on every possible platform. Before giving stellar performances in movies. Before making an identity on OTT, Neena proved her worth by being a major part of successful television series. Serials like Buniyad, Saans, Mirza Ghalib, and Khandan are among those golden shows, that are still widely discussed.

Recently, Neena joined DNA for an exclusive conversation, and while promoting her upcoming film Uunchai , the Badhaai Ho star opened up on the current state of television. Gupta stated, "Hum lakh keh le ki, people are not in-sync (with content on TV), (content) regressive hai, lekin main yeh bolti hoon ki kyu chalte hai? Because our society is regressive. Why do these saas-bahu shows are still running, jaha saas make up laga ke, saree pehen ke rehti hai? Kyu chalte hai? Kyuki humari samaj aisa hi hai. Humare yaha 1% log honge jo badle hain, baki humare desh mein auraton ka sthaan wahi hai. Aur kai saalon tak waise hi rehne wala hai. The change is happening but on a minuscule level."