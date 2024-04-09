Twitter
Nayanthara reveals why she chose to make Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan: ‘I was pretty sure…’

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 09, 2024, 08:31 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Nayanthara in Jawan
Nayanthara recently impressed everyone with her performance in her Bollywood debut, Jawan. The actress in a recent interview revealed the reason behind choosing to make her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer. 

In an interview with Hello Magazine, Nayanthara talked about how she was waiting for the right opportunity to make her Bollywood debut and said, "I was looking for a film like Jawan which is a commercial venture with a huge star. At the same time, I was also keen on a meaty role where I get to kick some ass." 

She further revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was the biggest draw for her to do Jawan and said, "Who is not his fan? We have all grown up watching his films and we all love them. Apart from being the huge star that he is, I really admire the fact that he respects women a lot. I was pretty sure that Jawan would create a huge impact. After working so many years in the industry you know when a film is going to work and vice versa." 

Nayanthara played the role of a cop and Shah Rukh Khan's love interest in Jawan. Helmed by Atlee, Jawan also starred Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Riddhi Dogra, Deepika Padukone, Sunil Grover, and others in key roles. The film turned out to be a major box office success and broke several records. The action drama collected Rs 1160 crore at the box office becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever. 

Meanwhile, Nayanthara will be next seen in Mannangatti: Since 1960, the film which is written and directed by Dude Vicky. Not only this, she also has a Test in the pipeline which also stars Siddharth and R Madhavan. The film marks the directorial debut of producer Sashikanth and is expected to be released in theatres in summer 2024. 

