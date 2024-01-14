Headlines

Hours after quitting from Congress, Milind Deora joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

Delhi schools to reopen tomorrow, no classes before 9am and beyond 5pm

At 15°C maximum temperature, Kashmir is warmer than Delhi this year; know how it is affecting tourism

'No compromise on...': Sanjay Raut as Milind Deora quits Congress

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

At 15°C maximum temperature, Kashmir is warmer than Delhi this year; know how it is affecting tourism

'All Khans united': Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan pose with Aamir Khan at Ira's wedding reception, fans react

7 health benefits of consuming fish in winters

Most hardworking animals in world

Benefits of drinking warm water on empty stomach in morning

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Debris Of Missing IAF Aircraft Traced In Bay of Bengal, Discovered After 7 Years

Bengaluru Murder Case: Cab Driver Shares Details On Suchna's Behavior While Traveling To Karnatak

COVID-19 Sub-Variant JN.1: Number of Cases Cross 1,000 Mark In 16 States And UTs

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

Captain Miller box office collection day 2: Dhanush film sees little drop, earns Rs 6.75 crore

India's biggest flop actor, worked in 9 films in 13 years, all were super flop, he is now...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui talks about the future of Bollywood and cites differences between the 90s and today's cinema.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 04:09 PM IST

article-main
Nawazuddin Siddiqui on future of Bollywood
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s much-awaited film Saindhav has finally hit the theatres. The actor has once again impressed the audience as the antagonist. In a recent interview, the actor was seen talking about the future of Bollywood and his love for acting. 

In a recent interview with Humans Of Bombay, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that he enjoys commercial cinema, but rues the fact that it is the only kind of cinema that seems to be working today. He goes on to say that he is ‘hopeless’ about the future of Bollywood. 

When asked about the difference he feels between today's and 90’s cinema, the actor said, “Same films are being made, just with different actors, costumes, makeup. I am really hopeless about the future. A lot of people are optimistic, but it has been quite clear that the audience likes to watch a certain type of film, which is good, they must. But cinema of every kind should survive, which isn’t happening.” 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui further added that it’s very rare that good cinema takes the front seat and said, “I am not talking about commercial cinema, crores of people like it, and even I do. But the other kind of cinema may not survive today. It will take a lot of time. Earlier, both kinds of cinema would survive, but not anymore.” 

He further talked about his love for acting and said, “The people I work with, they want to work with me again. I am an obedient actor, I will do everything for the film. I have a very sincere process. Acting is everything for me, my happiness is in my work.” 

He added, “Acting is my life, it makes me happy, and I am proud of it. It is not like, ‘Oh I have worked for a month, now I need to travel and rest.’I thank god that I chose this profession, my core is of an artiste. I want to be like this my entire life, this is my life. If you tell me I can’t act anymore, I might as well die. That’s how connected I am to it. I have no off-camera life, and I don’t even want it.” 

Helmed by Sailesh Kolanu, Saindhav stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Mukesh Rishi, Jishu Sengupta, Arya, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the Niharika Entertainment banner, the film has finally hit the theatres and has taken a slow start amid the clash with Guntur Kaaram, Ayalaan, Merry Christmas, and Captain Miller.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Bartan saaf kar ke, boot polish...': Manu Punjabi slams Bigg Boss for exposing Munawar Faruqui's personal life

HanuMan box office collection day 1: Prashanth Varma film beats Kantara's opening, sells more tickets than Guntur Kaaram

Yuvraj Singh hints at mentoring Team India for ICC events, says...

Mumbai: PM Modi to inaugurate India's longest bridge 'Atal Setu' today

Sachin Tendulkar inspired by Jammu & Kashmir Para cricketer Amir, expresses his desire for personalized jersey

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE