Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui talks about the future of Bollywood and cites differences between the 90s and today's cinema.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s much-awaited film Saindhav has finally hit the theatres. The actor has once again impressed the audience as the antagonist. In a recent interview, the actor was seen talking about the future of Bollywood and his love for acting.

In a recent interview with Humans Of Bombay, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that he enjoys commercial cinema, but rues the fact that it is the only kind of cinema that seems to be working today. He goes on to say that he is ‘hopeless’ about the future of Bollywood.

When asked about the difference he feels between today's and 90’s cinema, the actor said, “Same films are being made, just with different actors, costumes, makeup. I am really hopeless about the future. A lot of people are optimistic, but it has been quite clear that the audience likes to watch a certain type of film, which is good, they must. But cinema of every kind should survive, which isn’t happening.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui further added that it’s very rare that good cinema takes the front seat and said, “I am not talking about commercial cinema, crores of people like it, and even I do. But the other kind of cinema may not survive today. It will take a lot of time. Earlier, both kinds of cinema would survive, but not anymore.”

He further talked about his love for acting and said, “The people I work with, they want to work with me again. I am an obedient actor, I will do everything for the film. I have a very sincere process. Acting is everything for me, my happiness is in my work.”

He added, “Acting is my life, it makes me happy, and I am proud of it. It is not like, ‘Oh I have worked for a month, now I need to travel and rest.’I thank god that I chose this profession, my core is of an artiste. I want to be like this my entire life, this is my life. If you tell me I can’t act anymore, I might as well die. That’s how connected I am to it. I have no off-camera life, and I don’t even want it.”

Helmed by Sailesh Kolanu, Saindhav stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Mukesh Rishi, Jishu Sengupta, Arya, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the Niharika Entertainment banner, the film has finally hit the theatres and has taken a slow start amid the clash with Guntur Kaaram, Ayalaan, Merry Christmas, and Captain Miller.