Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s lip lock with Avneet Kaur in Kangana Ranaut’s Tiku Weds Sheru trailer makes fans furious

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur locks lips in Kangana Ranaut's film

Kangana Ranaut recently released the trailer of her first production Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. One of the scenes where the actor is seen lip-locking with the 27-year young actress has left netizens furious.

The pic from the trailer of the movie Tiku Weds Sheru went viral on social media wherein Nawazuddin Siddiqui was seen locking lips with 27 year younger actress. Netizens slammed the actor as well as Kangana Ranaut for keeping the scene in the movie.

Aaj kal kuch bhi ho rha h udhar Tamannaah k saath chomu aur idhar ab avneet Kaur kiss kr rhi Nawaz Bhai ko pic.twitter.com/SGC2UjtMP1 — (@Ilaahi) June 14, 2023

That Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin scene is horrendous.. Kangana is producer of the movie..



WHY any person in their SANE MIND would allow that film/scene to go forward..

The Age Gap is 28 fu(king years .. Uske Baap ki umar ka hai ... — Shubham (@Katariya007) June 14, 2023

Agar Avoid nhi kar sakte to kam se kam Casting to sahi Karo. BTW it's her 1st on screen Kiss. What's a moment. Congrats for film.”

Agar Avoid nhi kar sakte to kam se kam Casting to sahi Karo. BTW it's her 1st on screen Kiss. What's a moment. Congrats for film #TikuWedsSheru #AvneetKaur pic.twitter.com/144BnutuPr — Mihika Singh (@StarskiDuniya) June 14, 2023

Tumhe Bollywood pe ungliya uthane ka koi adhikar nahi hai. Hypocrisy ki bhi Seema hoti hai (What clean film you have made, A girl who is the actor’s daughter’s age is kissing him. You have no right to point fingers at Bollywood. Heights of hypocrisy.”

Tumhe Bollywood pe ungliya uthane ka koi adhikar nahi hai. Hypocrisy ki bhi Seema hoti hai #HrithikRoshan #RanbirKapoor #AvneetKaur #TikuWedsSheru pic.twitter.com/heun3FB2Zz — Greek God ki Jay (@Jaydip_Rathod2) June 14, 2023

Kangana Ranaut attended the trailer launch event of her maiden production Tiku Weds Sheru in Mumbai. The trailer shows the story of two aspiring actors who get married and looks like a Bollywood rom-com. The movie marks the Bollywood debut of Avneet Kaur and is scheduled to release on Prime Video on June 23.

The official synopsis of the movie read, “Sheru and Tiku are marginalized souls from the underprivileged strata of society. They are ambitious for a better life, but life has different plans for them. Shiraz, popularly known as Sheru, hails from Bhopal, a small town in India. Sheru comes to Mumbai in search of a better life.

Being semi-literate, Sheru works as a pimp for a local don, Shahid Bhai, and also as a junior artiste as a decoy job, where he finds girls for his pimping business. He risks everything to win the confidence of his boss to be promoted as an equal partner. Tiku lives with her large conservative Muslim family in Bhopal. What follows when they come together is a set of hilarious situations which sometimes put them on the edge.”

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in the movie Emergency wherein she will be essaying the role of Former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman in key roles.