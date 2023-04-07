Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter fears being bullied due to his controversies, doesn't want to return to Dubai: Report

Nawazuddin Siddiqui with daughter Shora

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been embroiled in multiple controversies of late. At the heart of it all is his legal battle with estranged wife Aaliya, with whom the actor is fighting a property dispute case as well as a divorce battle. However, a recent report suggests that the actor’s young children may be bearing the brunt of all of this.

Nawazuddin and Aaliya have two kids – daughter Shora and son Yani. Since Nawaz and Aaliya’s separation, the kids had been living with their mother in Dubai and only recently came to Mumbai with her. The actor had said that the ongoing legal battle was harming his kids’ education as they had been out of school. Recently, a Mumbai court instructed that the kids go back to Dubai and resume their education.

However, a Times of India report claims that Shora is unwilling to return. “Shora feels she will be bullied there. This entire incident has taken a toll on her and Aaliya has been taking her for therapy sessions, too. Shora wants to stay with her mother but the matter is still pending before the court,” the report quotes a source close to Aaliya as saying.

Earlier, speaking with E-Times, Aaliya had said, “Divorce will happen, that’s for sure and I will also be fighting for the custody of both my kids. Nawaz has also filed for custody but I will not let that happen. Both my kids want to stay with me and don’t want to live with him.”

Aaliya and Nawazuddin tied the knot over a decade ago after having been in a relationship earlier as well. They have been separated for a couple of years now. The actor’s estranged brothe Shamas has alleged that Nawaz has married thrice with one ‘secret’ wedding taking place during the pandemic as well.