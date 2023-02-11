Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya shares video of actor's argument with her, calls him 'liar, cheater, inhuman'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Aaliya

On Friday, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, aka Anjana Kishor Pandey posted a disturbing video of their verbal argument happening on Instagram. In the video, Nawaz was captured at the entrance gate of his home in Andheri, and he was saying that he staying nearby a hotel and that he has come to take his daughter, Shora with her for presumed visa-related procedures.

In the video, Aaliya was captured saying to Nawazuddin "Bharosha tum pe mujhe toh zara bhi nahi hai. Tumne humare bache ko accept nahi kiya hai (I don't trust you at all. You denied accepting our child)." Sharing the video and a few other documents, proving that Aaliya is the legally-wedded wife of the actor, she wrote, "I regret giving my 18 years to a man who has absolutely no value of me in his eyes. Firstly, I met him in 2004 and we both went in a living relationship during his stay at Ekta Nagar, Charkop, Mhada, Mumbai and we where he himself, me and his brother Mr Shamasuddin Siddiqui use to stay together in a 1 room where we started our journey together and was living very happily."

The post continued, and Aaliya declared that Nawazuddin changed after gaining success. "Then we got married in the year 2010 and post 1year I deliver a child. Also, I sold my flat given by my mother for delivery purpose and even gifted him a car (Skoda Fabia) from the same money so that he could not travel by bus which he used to. And now after so many years, he completely changed and became inhuman."

Here's the video

Aaliya further added, "If I would be aware that in future I will have go through with all this pain that I am facing from past 12 years, then I would have rather choosen to go with someone who would even has little money but not a person like him who along with the superstar became more liar and a cheater about which I had no idea when I got married to him."

Aaliya wrote that Nawaz is stating that he divorced her after the birth of their 1st child and then post-divorce, she got into a relationship with him and they gave birth to their second child while being in a live-in relationship. She came to know later that Nawaz never considered her his wife when they were not even divorced. "These allegations are so disgusting and handling these things are so disrespectful. Hence, my only intention of this message is to show everyone that, this man is stopped so low and I want to show his true colours. Cheater can be of any caste and one who has good upbringing will never cheat. Hence, I request everyone not to go by the religion of a man," the post concluded.