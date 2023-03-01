Search icon
Nawazuddin Siddiqui property dispute: Actor signs away property in name of brother through power of attorney

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui signed documents that granted power of attorney in his property to his brother, with the dispute resulting in one of his brothers being in police custody.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 08:59 PM IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui property dispute: Actor signs away property in name of brother through power of attorney
Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui (File photo)

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is currently in the middle of a property dispute involving his wife Aaliya Siddiqui, and his mother Mehrunisa Siddiqui. In the midst of the property dispute, Siddiqui has taken a major step toward solving the issues.

As per media reports, Nawazuddin Siddiqui reached the sub registrar’s office in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar where he took a major step towards solving his property dispute, by signing papers that granted the power of attorney in his property to his brother.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has given the power of attorney of his share of ancestral property in the name of one of his brothers. Apart from this, a will for the property was also made in the name of the three brothers, according to media reports.

After executing the Will and Power of Attorney in the name of the brothers in his share of the ancestral property, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor boarded the car and left for Delhi. One of the brothers protested in the middle of the property agreement and was taken into police custody.

The actor affixed his signatures on two pre-prepared documents in front of the sub-registrar, which granted the power of attorney in his share of the ancestral property to his brother.

Advocate Prashant Sharma told that Nawazuddin has given the power of attorney of all his ancestral property in the name of his brother advocates Almasuddin. He has given all the rights of this property to his brother. In the second document, he has bequeathed his property. According to the will, he will have the right to his share of the property as long as he is alive.

This means that Nawazuddin’s share of his ancestral property will now go to his brother Almasuddin, who will have rights to this property as long as he is alive.

READ | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas says actor abandons people: 'Aaliya and I are two examples'

