Bollywood

First Bollywood star to wear bikini was called greatest actress ever, later isolated herself, died alone, her body was..

Nalini Jaywant was reportedly the first celebrity to wear a bikini. However, she was alone when she died.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 01:03 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Nalini Jaywant
People come and go, the only thing that remains in the world is their memories. In the end, it seems that neither fame nor wealth holds much significance. What truly matters is how we are remembered as a person. 

Today, we will talk about an actress who was once the most celebrated and talked about actress. She was reportedly the first celebrity to wear a bikini. However, she was alone when she died.

Nalini Jaywant was a Bollywood actress who was known for her roles in Hindi films during the mid-20th century. She appeared in several successful movies, including Anokha Pyaar and Sangram. Despite her contributions to the industry, she lived alone in her later years and passed away in 2010 at the age of 84.

The most beautiful woman in movies

In the 1950s, she was voted as the most beautiful woman in the movies by Filmfare. Additionally, Dilip Kumar praised her as the greatest actress he ever worked with.

First actress to wear swimsuit

As per reports, the first Hindi actress to wear a swimsuit was Nalini Jaywant, who was the first cousin of Shobhana Samarth. Nalini Jaywant wore the swimsuit in the film Sangram, which was released in 1950. In the film, Nalini was paired opposite Ashok Kumar. Nargis then wore a swimsuit in Awara (1951), according to Filmfare.

Nutan also grabbed headlines when she donned the swimsuit in the comedy Dilli Ka Thug (1958). Nutan’s decision to wear a swimsuit raised eyebrows because it was a total departure from image. Nutan portrayed the role of a swimmer in the film.

Death

Nalini Jaywant passed away on December 22, 2010, at the age of 84, in her bungalow in Union Park, Chembur, Mumbai, where she had lived for 60 years. Her death went unnoticed until three days later when an ambulance arrived to carry her body. Jaywant had isolated herself from society after the death of her husband, Prabhu Dayal, in 2001. Neither her neighbors nor her relatives had been in touch with her for a long time.

