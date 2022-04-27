Naam: Ajay Devgn's psychological thriller all set to release this summer

Credit: Mrinal Paul/Instagram

Anees Bazmee's upcoming psychological and action thriller titled Naam starring Ajay Devgn is all set to release this summer. The makers are eyeing May-July for the release of the film. It is in talks for either a theatrical or an OTT release.

Naam is a psychological thriller in which a person loses his memory and embarks on a journey to find his identity. The film has been shot in Switzerland and Mumbai. The film marks Bazmee's fourth collaboration with Ajay after Hulchul, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha and Deewangee.

It has now been acquired by Gujarat-based real estate mogul and Bollywood producer Anil Roongta and will be released under the banner of Roongta Entertainment.

Roongta on Naam says, "Naam is truly special for me because it also marks the fourth collaboration of the superhit jodi of Ajay and Anees post Deewangee, Pyaar toh hona hi tha and Hulchul. Ajay is fantastic to work with, he puts a lot into playing any character yet always looks effortless on screen!"

On the work front, Ajay Devgn is currently promoting Runway 34.