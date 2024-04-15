Mumtaz slams Zeenat Aman for advising live-in relationship before marriage: 'She should be the last person...'

After Zeenat Aman advised youngsters to go for live-in relationship before marriage, Mumtaz has criticised her saying that her own marriage with Mazhar Khan, whom she knew years before they tied the knot, was "a living hell".

The veteran actress Zeenat Aman has been sharing pearls of wisdom on her Instagram lately. Last week, the Don actress advised the youngsters to opt for live-in-relationship before marriage, adding that she had shared the same advice with both her sons, who have had, or are in, a live-in relationship.

However, Zeenat's Hare Rama Hare Krishna co-star Mumtaz has criticised the former actress, saying that she should be the last person giving advice on relationships claiming that Zeenat's own marriage with Mazhar Khan, whom she knew years before they tied the knot in 1985, was "a living hell".

Speaking to Zoom, Mumtaz said, "Kitna bhi live-in kar lo, kya guarantee hai (What is the assurance that even after living-in together your marriage will be a success)? Main toh kehti hoon, marriage hi nahin honi chahiye. (I believe that there should be no concept of marriage now). What is the need to tie yourself down in this day and age? Why marry? For children? Arrey, go out there, find the man who appeals to you, and get his baby without physical intimacy. Zamana bahot aage chala gaya hai (the society has evolved a lot)."

"Zeenat should be careful with what she is advising. She has all of a sudden come into this huge social media popularity, and I can understand her excitement about sounding like a cool aunty. But giving advice that is counter to our moral values is not the solution to increasing your following. If girls adopt the live-in culture, marriage as an institution will become obsolete. Tell me honestly, would you marry your son to a girl whom you know to have been in a live-in relationship? Aap Zeenat ko hi le lo misaal ke taur par (Take Zeenat for example)… She knew Mazhar Khan for years before marrying him. Her marriage was a living hell. She should be the last person doling out advice on relationships", the Roti actress concluded.

Taking to her Instagram last week, Zeenat had written, "Here’s a personal opinion I haven’t previously shared - if you’re in a relationship, I strongly recommend that you LIVE TOGETHER before getting married! This is the same advice I’ve always given my sons, both of whom have had, or are in, a live-in relationship. It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test."

She continued, "It’s easy to be the best version of yourself for a few hours a day. But can you share a bathroom? Weather the storm of a bad mood? Agree on what to eat for dinner every night? Keep the fire alive in the bedroom? Work through the million tiny conflicts that inevitably arise between two people in close proximity? In short - are you actually compatible? I’m aware that Indian society is a little uptight about “living in sin” but then again, society is uptight about so many things!".

