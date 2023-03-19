Mukesh Chhabra reveals Salman Khan's 'simple lifestyle' in his 1BHK home, shares why actor has been 'misunderstood'

Mukesh Chhabra- Salman Khan

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra heaped praise on Salman Khan for maintaining a simple lifestyle even after being one of the 'biggest superstars' of Bollywood. Mukesh appeared in Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast. There he stated that Salman is the only person who is always available for everyone. He further called him someone who is misunderstood as he's been real. "He is honest and people misunderstand honesty. That’s the problem, when you say something honestly people take it very differently.”

Mukesh appreciated Salman's loyalty towards his people. "If you will call him at 3 in the night, he will answer," Mukesh asserted. The director had done casting for Salman's Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tubelight. Calling Khan "Bhagwan ka banda," Mukesh added, "Not everyone gets this much love. As they say, God has his chosen ones, and Salman is one of them. He gets so much love. From kids to teenagers, to grandparents, everyone loves Salman Khan."

The director is stunned by Salman's simple life. "Very few people know that where he lives, it’s actually a 1BHK apartment. It has one sofa, a dining table, a small area where he talks to people, a small gym and a room. That is Salman Khan, the biggest star in this country. He leads an extremely simple life. He doesn’t like fancy brands or is into buying expensive things. He will eat everything, he lives a normal life. It is not his artistic process, he is just like this." Mukesh said that he has been interacting with him for 15 years now, and he never changed.

On the work front, Salman was last seen making a guest appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's actioner Pathaan. He will soon be seen in Farhad Samji's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Salman will also be seen with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in Tiger 3. KKBKKJ will release in cinemas on April 21. Tiger 3 will release in cinemas on November 10.