Most watched Indian film ever sold 25 crore tickets, and it's not Baahubali, Dangal, Mughal-e-Azam, Pathaan, KGF, or RRR

Headlines

Bawaal director Nitesh Tiwari on audience response to film's Holocaust imagery: 'You have only seen 2 shots' | Exclusive

This IIT aspirant failed to crack JEE, started YouTube channel, now has a net worth of Rs 8500 crore

Watch: Australia PM pokes fun at Rishi Sunak with Bairstow pic; UK PM responds with 'sandpaper' incident

Big profit for Tata Group’s company: 15 percent salary hike for TCS employees; revenue rises to...

Kangana Ranaut accused of cheating, BJP leader Mayank claims he did favours as she promised him role in Tejas

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'She will not do that': Hema Malini reveals mother said no to Raj Kapoor when he offered Satyam Shivam Sundaram to her

Urvashi Rautela trolled for yet again dragging Rishabh Pant, Mouni Roy sent back from airport for forgetting passport & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 12

Asia Cup Rivalries: Five most heated moments in tournament's history | Ind vs Pak | Afg vs Pak

7 craziest stunts performed by Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible series

Hypertension: 8 superfruits to lower high blood pressure

Top 5 records that are almost impossible to break in Asia Cup 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

Asus ROG Flow X13 Review: Is This The Best Convertible Gaming 'Tablet'?

2 passenger planes come into contact at Tokyo Airport and Canada puts on hold deportation, DNA News Wrap, June 06

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

'She will not do that': Hema Malini reveals mother said no to Raj Kapoor when he offered Satyam Shivam Sundaram to her

'Ananya Roy Kapoor': Ananya Panday's name on Wikipedia changed after her cozy photos with Aditya Roy Kapur goes viral

Bawaal director Nitesh Tiwari on audience response to film's Holocaust imagery: 'You have only seen 2 shots' | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

entertainment

Most watched Indian film ever sold 25 crore tickets, and it's not Baahubali, Dangal, Mughal-e-Azam, Pathaan, KGF, or RRR

The most watched Indian film, as per footfalls in theatres, sold a whopping 25 crore tickets as per estimates.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 06:32 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Before box office calculations and the combinations of gross and net collections became commonplace, the success and failure of films in India was measured by how long the film ran and how many silver and golden jubilees it managed. Another good metric was measuring its total footfalls (tickets sold). If that is the metric considered to evaluate blockbusters, then the most watched Indian film of all time sold a whopping 25 crore tickets worldwide.

The most watched Indian film of all-time is...

Quite unsurprisingly, the biggest blockbuster in Indian cinema history is Ramesh Sippy’s iconic curry Western Sholay. The 1975 film was an all-time blockbuster, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of all-time upon its release, a tag it held for almost a decade. As per estimates on IMDb, Sholay saw 15-18 crore footfalls in India during its initial release as well as various re-releases across the decades. In addition, the film was also an overseas blockbuster, particularly in Soviet Russia, where it sold 4.8 crore tickets during the initial run and 6 crore tickets overall. Industry insiders say that the film had around 2 crore footfalls from the rest of the world as well, giving Sholay total global footfall of 22-26 crore.

Top 10 most watched films in India

The global footfall figures for Indian films are not available but multiple sources – IMDb, Box Office India, and Indicine – have tabulated the domestic footfalls for several major films. There too, Sholay rules the roost with 15 crore footfalls, followed by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which had 12 crore footfalls. Mughal-e-Azam and Mother India both are at the third spot with 10 crore footfalls. Other names in the top are Hum Aapke Hain Kaun (7.4 crore), Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (6.7 crore), Amar Akbar Anthony (6.2 crore), Kranti (6 crore), Bobby (5.3 crore), and Ganga Jamna (5.2 crore). Three more films – Gadar, KGF Chapter 2, and Sangam – also had 5 crore footfalls.

How Sholay’s box office numbers stack up today

Sholay did a business of Rs 35 crore worldwide after its release in 1975. When adjusted for inflation as per today’s numbers, this figure would stand somewhere around Rs 2800 crore, higher than any Indian film ever, except Mughal-e-Azam.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Max Group founder’s son sentenced to 3 months in jail by Delhi HC for contempt of court

Section 144 in Delhi: Prohibitory orders imposed in flood-prone areas, Yamuna level rises

Meet the Chennai woman who is first woman to head Indian unicorn, was richest self-made millionaire of India

As Super 30 turns 4, Hrithik Roshan reflects on the ‘deep imprint’ it left on him: Check photos

Heeramandi: Sonakshi Sinha opens up about her equation with Sanjay Leela Bhansali: ‘Sir has always been fond of me’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE